Gray and slowed by age, 13 American veterans filed into the social hall Friday afternoon at the Magnolia Manor retirement community on St. Simons Island.
The first five shuffled on walkers to their chairs at the place of honor in the front row of the standing-room-only crowd, while all but three of the remaining military veterans required a cane to get there.
Three wore caps proclaiming their status as World War II veterans, including 103-year-old Albert Hochwald. A couple wore hats distinguishing them as Korean War veterans.
All of the men served in the military, a pact that comes with a pledge to risk life and limb for country. The strength of that lesson was evident when each veteran was asked to stand if possible when their name was called for individual recognition.
Most were unable to stand or simply did not bother, raising a humble hand instead. No matter the effort, however, all found a way to stand at the sound of their military branch’s respective theme song during a rendition of the Armed Forces Medley: seven Army, three Air Force, two Marines and one Navy.
Little wonder Vietnam veteran and guest speaker Richard Smith was impressed with this group. A Marine himself, Smith earned the Purple Heart one nightmarish moment in 1967 at a place called Con Thien.
“I can’t tell you how much in awe I am of you gentlemen here today,” Smith said. “You’ve been there, done that – and you never backed away. And that’s the reason we’re all here today in a free country living free.”
Smith expressed hope that younger generations do not lose sight of the true value in patriotic events like this, where everyone sings along to the National Anthem and everyone places a hand on their heart when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Smith’s father, a WWII veteran, told his son when he became a man that he had an obligation to his country to fulfill through military service. Even though answering that call led him to that hellish day on Sept. 7, 1967, when more than 20 of his fellow Marines died, Smith said he has no regrets.
“My dad said, ‘When you get out high school, go give your country something because you owe it to them. It’s a privilege to serve your country.’
“Ever since that day (in Con Thien) people tell me, ‘Richard, you were really lucky.’ I said, ‘No, sir, I am not lucky. I am blessed.’”
Clark Dowling, 96, answered the call during WWII. He signed up for the Air Force, which had been the Army Air Corps when the war started. By the time Dowling complete preflight training, the war had ended. He served with pride and he realizes the ultimate sacrifice so many others gave.
“People should remember what everyone went through,” Dowling said. “It was a terrible experience.”
As an Army artilleryman during the Korean War, Daniel Bookstein saw more of war’s dark side than he cares to remember.
What he would ask of us is that we remember George, a regular soldier from Mexico, and Robert, a simple Army cook from Utah. His voice choked with the kind of emotion that can lead to tears when he spoke of the two men who never had the chance to grow old and one day gather for recognition in the social hall of a retirement community.
“I lost two of my men,” Bookstein said. “They were part of my squad. We don’t want this country to have to go through it again. It’s something we don’t want anyone to go through.”
Two veteran residents of Magnolia Manor could not be present for Friday’s ceremony. In addition to Hochwald, Dowling and Bookstein, those honored were: George Almasi, Hollis Cate, Charlie Daniel, Mark Edwards, Marty Gensmer, John Goodrich, James Hartnett, William Haymon, Ken Kopper, Richard Law, Doc Reeves and Frederick Weidenhammer.