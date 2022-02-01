Funding for water and sewer lines to the Golden Isles Veterans Village is on hold after members of the Brunswick Finance Committee questioned Monday how the decision for the city to pay for the project was reached.
Mayor Cosby Johnson asked fellow finance committee members to separate a request for $24,000 in renovations to the Roosevelt Harris Center and the $56,000 allocated for the veterans village.
Johnson said he didn’t have an objection to the Roosevelt Harris Center funding because of the impact the facility has on the city. But he questioned how the decision for the veterans village funding was reached.
“It is incumbent for us to have a greater understanding,” he said.
He asked for a staff meeting to decide if there are other considerations to ponder about the project.
Committee members also discussed the purchase of a mini excavator that will be used for ditch mowing and maintenance, as well as for pipe replacement.
City engineer Garrow Alberson said it will cost about $103,000 for the excavator, which will replace a 15-year-old piece of equipment that does not have the capabilities of the new one. If city commissioners approve the recommendation at Wednesday’s meeting, the excavator will be funded through a Georgia Municipal Association lease purchase program.
Alberson also asked committee members to consider the purchase of a small, compact tractor for $30,761 that will be used for sidewalk maintenance and debris pickup. The existing tractor is more than 20 years old and needs replacing, he said.
Another aging vehicle, a bucket truck for tree trimming, also needs to be replaced. Alberson asked committee members to approve the purchase of a truck with a reach of 75 feet.
He said the current truck is 25 years old. The lift system is so old it cannot be certified for safety, and the 55-foot reach is not high enough for city workers to do their jobs effectively.
The lift truck will cost $192,850, with funding coming from a five-year GMA lease purchase program loan.
A 48-inch city stormwater pipe is failing, causing sinkholes in the parking lot of the Georgia Port Authority and other nearby areas.
Alberson told city officials they could replace the concrete pipes at a cost of $230,000 or they could install a fiberglass liner inside the existing pipe for $154,458.
The advantage of the liner is there would be no permits required from the Department of Transportation, the railroad or port authority. And the lifespan of the liners is longer than the 30-year span of rubber gaskets between the segments of concrete pipe, Alberson said.
Committee members seemed to prefer the liner after Alberson explained the pros and cons.
“It sounds like the best fix is also the cheaper fix,” Johnson said.