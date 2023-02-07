U.S. Army Col. Barrett King of St. Marys loyally served his country for 32 years as an infantry officer and later as a public affairs officer.

King’s long history of service in the Army includes a one-year tour of duty after he reached mandatory retirement age in 2005 to serve as chief of public affairs for Third Army and U.S. Army Central in Atlanta and the Middle East.

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.