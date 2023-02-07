U.S. Army Col. Barrett King of St. Marys loyally served his country for 32 years as an infantry officer and later as a public affairs officer.
King’s long history of service in the Army includes a one-year tour of duty after he reached mandatory retirement age in 2005 to serve as chief of public affairs for Third Army and U.S. Army Central in Atlanta and the Middle East.
On March 20, King, who died of COVID-19 two years ago, will have his remains interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
King’s widow, Betty King, said he requested in his will for his ashes to be buried at Arlington, and she recently learned his last wishes were granted. He will be buried with full military honors at a ceremony that will begin at 11 a.m.
He studied the events leading to conflicts throughout American history, she said.
“He was always learning,” Betty King said. “He was a military history buff.”
King served in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and duty stations stateside during his career.
As a reservist, King served at the Pentagon during the first Gulf War in 1991, six months in Honduras in 1992, and six months at Camp Blanding, Fla., in 1994. He was activated for Desert Fox in 1998 and was recalled along with his entire unit after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon and the simultaneous hijacking of a jetliner that crashed near Pittsburgh.
King served several years as Camden County administrator, and later worked for the Jacksonville, Fla., library system before retiring.