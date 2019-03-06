Today’s veteran: Aubrey Randall, 62
Born: Macon
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Air Force Reserve, 30 years
Duties: Air terminal operations
Rank: Master sergeant
Recognitions: Global War on Terrorism Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Longevity Service Award; Air Force Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Reserve Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Air Force Training Ribbon; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award; Air Force Reserved Medal Anodized; National Defense Service Medal Anodized; Small Arms Expert Marksman Ribbon
Duty stations: England; Germany; Alaska; Hawaii; Delaware; Lackland Air Force Base; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Warner Robins Air Force Base
His story: Aubrey Randall’s father gave him a choice after he graduated high school: go to college or enlist in the military. He chose to serve his country.
He chose the Air Force on the recommendation of a cousin who was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
Randall didn’t express a preference for jobs when he met with his recruiter, choosing to let the Air Force assign him to a job.
He was trained in air terminal operations, where his responsibility was to load transport aircraft with everything from trucks and helicopters and pallets weighing as much as 10,000 pounds loaded with supplies and equipment.
The challenge was loading the cargo in a way that would enable the aircraft to safely take off and land. Another goal was to load aircraft headed to combat zones so it could be quickly unloaded and reloaded within 30 minutes.
“When the plane landed in a combat zone, they never shut the engine down,” Randall said. “In wartime, you have to be very accurate.”
His job also required him to ensure the supplies loaded on aircraft were properly rotated so they didn’t have containers collecting dust.
While he served in the Air Force Reserve his entire career, the job enabled him to travel to locations such as Germany, England, Hawaii and Alaska for as long as 60 days.
He liked the job so much, he reenlisted for another six years after his initial four-year commitment was over.
“It was a very interesting career once you understood the challenges,” he said. “I realized where else can you see the whole world and they pay for it.”
As his career progressed, Randall assumed more responsibilities and eventually trained new Air Force members how to load aircraft. The trainees still learned to calculate how to load the planes by hand, even though computers were used to identify where everything should go. The reason for the training is for when they are in the field, and computers aren’t available to determine how everything should be loaded.
“New technology sped up the time to load a plane,” he said.
Anything too large to be transported by aircraft was deliver by the Navy to its destination.
Randall was prepared to retire after 25 years, but his commanders convinced him to stay in the Air Force to become a master sergeant.
He earned a college degree while he served and said his employer, Georgia Power, was always supportive while he served. He said his military experience enabled him to see the world and grow as a person.
“It’s the best decision I ever made in my life,” he said. “It taught me how to respect other people and to follow orders.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com, on Facebook or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.