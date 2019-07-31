Today’s veteran: Robert
Nicholson, 58
Born: Sylva, N.C.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Navy, 23 years; Marine Corps Reserve, 6 years
Duties: Radar operator in Marine Corps Reserve and electronics technician in the Navy
Rank: Marine Corps corporal; Navy senior chief
Recognitions: Navy Achievement Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Battle “E” Award
Duty stations: California; Tennessee; Virginia; Charleston, S.C.; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and aboard USS James Monroe; USS West Virginia; USS Louisiana and USS Florida
His story: Robert Nicholson was 17 years old when a friend convinced him to enlist in the Marine Corps Reserve for six years under the buddy system.
He was trained as a radio operator but was never deployed during the six years he served. His friend decided to make the Corps a career and eventually became an officer.
Nicholson worked two years after he left the reserves before he got laid off. He decided to enlist in the Marine Corps and make it a career. But when he met the recruiter, Nicholson, who was 25 years old, was told he was too old.
“I was pretty surprised,” he said.
Luckily, a Navy recruiter in the office next door overheard the conversation and convinced Nicholson to consider a career serving aboard submarines.
His test scores were so high, the recruiter told Nicholson he could choose any job in the submarine service. He chose training in fire control, where he was part of the team responsible for launching ballistic nuclear missiles.
He chose the training because he wanted to learn about computers and electronics.
“I was looking forward to the adventure,” he said.
What he didn’t know at the time was he would be part of crews that would make milestones on the boats where he served.
He flew to Scotland for his first duty assignment as part of the crew of the USS James Madison on its final deployment.
The ballistic missile submarine patrolled the North Atlantic during the height of the Cold War. The submarine was a lot louder than the Ohio-class submarines being constructed at the time, which sometimes required the crew to be on what Nicholson described as “ultra quiet” mode. Crew members could not watch movies, play board games or any other activity. Instead, they were required to stay in their beds when they weren’t on duty.
“I got lots of sleep when I wasn’t working,” he said.
After the tour aboard the James Madison, he was assigned to the crew of the USS Woodrow Wilson, but he never deployed with the crew. He was sent to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where he was trained on the new systems as a fire controlman aboard the USS West Virginia on it’s maiden deployment .
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said of the new class of submarines.
He said making the transition to Ohio-class submarines was not difficult because he was already familiar with the missile system.
“Our hardest time was during refit,” he said.
He said the biggest difference was the Ohio-class submarines were much larger and the equipment was the most modern available.
After five deployments, he was assigned to Trident Refit Facility at Kings Bay, where he worked at the waterfront as a weapons duty officer.
“It gave me time to do lots of other things,” he said.
Nicholson was active in base recreation activities and special events.
After three years at the waterfront, Nicholson was sent to Groton, Conn., to bring the USS Louisiana from the shipyard to Kings Bay.
He served aboard the Louisiana for four patrols before being assigned as an instructor at Trident Training Facility for three years. He trained junior, senior and commanding officers about the missile systems on the ballistic missile submarines.
“I learned a lot about the geo-political system and how it affected my job,” he said.
He was assigned to the initial crew of the USS Florida after the Ohio-class submarine which was being renovated to carry non-nuclear Tomahawk cruise missiles. He said the boat had been gutted and was “down to bare medal” when he arrived. He was part of the crew that rebuilt the boat for its new mission as a fast-attack submarine with the firepower of a surface fleet.
“The concept was totally different,” he said.
He was trained to train sailors in their duties on the converted boat, but he decided it was time to leave military service rather than join the crew on its first deployment.
“It was time for the new guys,” he said. “It was time to roll over. I was ready to go to shore duty.”
Nicholson said he left military service with no regrets but a sense of pride.
“It helped me focus,” he said. “The military is all about the mission and how I accepted it.”
