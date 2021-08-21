Today’s veteran: Larry Craven, 69
Born: Walterboro, S.C.
Residence: Woodbine
Service: 30 years combined in Army National Guard, Coast Guard Reserve and Air Force Reserve
Rank: Senior Master Sergeant
Duties: Infantry, communications, instructor
Recognitions: Meritorious Service Award, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards with one silver OLC and one bronze OLC, National Defense Service Medal with two stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with one silver OLC and one bronze OLC, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with silver hourglass “M” device; Non Commissioned Officer Officer Professional Military Education Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Rifle and Army Service Ribbon.
Duty stations: Fort Jackson, S.C.; Brunswick; Charleston, S.C.; Egypt, England, Germany
His story: Larry Craven was a 17-year-old high school student when he enlisted in the Army National Guard.
He trained in an infantry unit at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he handled anti-tank weapons. He was never called to active duty during the six years he served.
He reenlisted as part of the Try One program, where veterans could enlist for a shorter period to see if they were willing to reconsider making it a career. He served for a year and got out because his career path was not one where he could easily advance in rank.
He was working in a shipyard in Charleston, South Carolina, as a civilian employee when some friends convinced him into enlisting in the Coast Guard Reserve.
He was given on-the-job training as a mechanic and went on patrols during weekends performing the typical duties such as rescues and enforcement.
“That’s what they offered,” he said of
working as a mechanic.
Craven said he liked serving in the Coast Guard Reserve, but it conflicted with his responsibilities at work, so he chose not to reenlist when his tour of duty ended.
Craven transferred from the docks in Charleston to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where he worked as a civilian worker at Trident Refit Facility. He decided to enlist in the Air Force Reserve and was assigned to a unit in Brunswick, where he attended
leadership school.
He was trained as an instructor teaching chemical and biological safety. He also was responsible for maintaining everyone’s
qualifications.
He voluntarily transfered to the Charleston Air Force Reserve unit because he couldn’t advance beyond technical sergeant in Brunswick.
“It was no sacrifice; I’m from Charleston,” he said.
In 2003, he was nearly deployed as part of Iraqi Freedom, but no weapons of mass destruction were found so he was never sent the orders he expected.
He did serve in Egypt in 1993 for Operation Bright Star, a multi-nation joint training exercise. In 1995, he was sent to Germany for a two-week tour of duty. At the time, Craven said they were training in jobs they would perform if they were ever called to active duty.
He also served in England for two weeks, where he realized no two merchant management offices do things the same way, though they do get the job done.
Craven said he still has fond memories and no regrets about serving.
“I have my family and I have my Air Force family,” he said. “I still stay in touch with them today. I’m proud I supported our military.”