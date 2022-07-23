Today’s veteran: Tommy Beckham, 77
Born: Savannah
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army 3 years; Air Force Reserve 16 years
Duties: Combat wireman (Army); Ground power production (Air Force)
Rank: Master sergeant
Recognitions: Army Achievement Medal; Joint Service Achievement Medal; Army NCO Professional Development Ribbon; Small arms expert; Humanitarian Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Army Overseas Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Service Medal; Air Force Longevity Service Award; Armed Force Reserve Medal; Outstanding Unit Award w/device; Meritorious Service Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Qatar; Fort Benning; Fort Gordon; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Campbell, Ky.
His story: Tommy Beckham enlisted in the Army out of high school because he wanted to be a paratrooper.
“I wanted to serve my country, and I figured a paratrooper was the best way to do it.”
He was trained to jump out of airplane but never did it after jump school. Prior to his Airborne training, he was trained to be a combat wireman.
When he got orders to Vietnam, Beckham said his job was to help maintain the communication wires on base. The wires near the base perimeter were often cut or sabotaged at night, and he’d have to repair them in the day. When he wasn’t repairing wires, he was operating a switchboard, with occasional guard duty assignments.
He said the duty was nerve-wracking, and there was a time when three soldiers performing guar duty in a foxhole were killed during an attack.
“I was scared one time,” he said. “From the time I got there until the time I left.”
Beckham credits his strong faith and prayers to God for him never having to fire his weapon during his tour of duty there. He said he put his life in the Lord’s hands.
“You never know when he might end it,” Beckham said. “I knew whether I came back, I was still going to heaven.”
When his tour of duty ended, Beckham came home to a 3-month-old daughter and a job at Hercules.
One of his supervisors knew Beckham was a veteran and suggested he enlist in the Air National Guard.
He took classes to learn ground power production — operating and maintaining generators.
He served more than a decade when the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks happened. It wasn’t long before Beckham’s unit was activated, and he was deployed two times to Qatar.
“You always knew it was a possibility. I’m here; it’s my job; I’ve got to do it,” he said of being called to active duty.
He said it was “a world of difference” serving in combat zones three decades apart.
“In Vietnam we had mail call, that’s it,” he said. “We didn’t have personal computers. It helped with peace of mind. You want to know everything that’s going on at home.”
Beckham said the only reason he left the Air Force Reserve was because he was 60 years old.
“I’d do it all again,” he said of military service. “I was never rebellious, but the military reenforced my attitude about authority. As long as they’re telling you the right thing to do, you do it.”