The U.S. signed an armistice 70 years ago formally putting an end to the three-year Korean War.

July 27 marked the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day to honor those who served and to remember the “Forgotten War.”

DDA look to raise money for downtown string lights

Hanging strings of lights across the length of Newcastle Street could cost a pretty penny — upwards of $40,000 — but the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority thinks city residents and businesses can pull it off with a fundraising effort.

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.

