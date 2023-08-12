The U.S. signed an armistice 70 years ago formally putting an end to the three-year Korean War.
July 27 marked the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day to honor those who served and to remember the “Forgotten War.”
The conflict began in June 1950 when the North Korean People’s Army invaded South Korea. American troops entered in the summer to support South Korea, and China followed in the fall to align with North Korea.
Brunswick resident Bob Hilton went to Korea as an ordinance supply military operation specialist, MOS, to join the U.S. Marines in mid-February 1953.
When the conflict broke out, President Harry Truman called it a “police action” to avoid a declaration of war.
Even after the war, Hilton says many have diminished his experiences by saying it was only a “police action” — not a war.
Many believe World War II, which occurred eight years earlier, overshadowed the Korean War and overlooked the hardships of those who served. When comparing the wars, World War II had striking differences due to its large scale.
World War II had over double the number of total U.S. military personnel serving and over eight times the number of in-battle deaths, according to data from the Defense Casualty Analysis System.
“We came back, and no matter what the hell we’d done, somebody in World War II had done more. We lost 800 (people) a month. They lost 2,000 (people a month) in World War II,” Hilton said about how it became forgotten.,“So we got to where we didn’t talk about it.”
Hilton shares his experiences serving in the war, but some parts, he says he can’t bring himself to talk about.
Three days after the war started, he went to the recruiter’s office to join, but the line was out the door. After a few years of working on his family farm and then in construction, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
At boot camp on Parris Island, he joined the second division rifle team. He had no training for ordnance supply but was given the title of ordnance supply clerk typist to achieve the rank of corporal.
He later went to advanced infantry training and cold weather training.
“I loved it, believe it or not. I’m a deer hunter,” he said.
When he landed in Korea, the war was in the middle of the Nevada Cities campaign, where the Chinese had attacked three outposts: Reno, Vegas and Carson. The Chinese were attacking in full force in a last attempt to win the war, he said.
As an ordnance supply MOS, he somehow ended up in the 1st Tank Battalion, but he was immediately transferred to H-3-5 infantry.
Short-handed from heavy casualties, he said all the U.S. Marines were infantry trained. The sergeant selected him as a new sniper and trail guide for H-3-5. As a trail guide, he was in charge of bringing wounded soldiers off the outposts at night.
Hilton said it made him angry that medical help was about two hours away. He recalls one case where a wounded soldier bled out before he could get help.
“When you have a guy on a stretcher and you’re just watching him die...,” Hilton said, lost in thought.
As the new sniper, he was sent to the sniper pit.
“Sometimes you’d find yourself praying for a quick death because it was miserable. It was so cold, and you had lice and scabies,” Hilton said.
On the first day in the pit, Hilton had no targets. On the second day, there were still no targets. On day three, there was an airstrike, and the Chinese flooded out of the trench line like ants. He opened fire.
With them being 700 to 1000 yards away, the lieutenant later asked him why he fired when he could not hit anything at that range. Hilton said he feels he wounded a lot of people that day.
“That’s the only time I ever saw anything to shoot,” he said.
In the 1st Tank Battalion, he said he experienced disturbing images from the Turks.
“You were totally disciplined. You don’t jump off (the line) unless you’re told, but they’re bloodthirsty little bastards. (The Turks) jumped off one night and made an impromptu incursion breach to Chinese lines … and were slaughtering them guys,” he said.
Hilton and other volunteers went to the line where the Turks were supposed to be. He said the Turks had thrown wounded prisoners up on the grill of tank engines to fry them and took the left ear off dead enemies. The Turks then made a string of the ears and hung it above their bunkers as a trophy.
He said he thinks this act made the Chinese vulnerable and contributed to the decision to the ceasefire.
On the last day of the war, Hilton was back working in the ordnance supply unit, where he stored inventory and delivered small parts to the front line. While delivering, they were stopped and put in a bunker.
“They were getting hammered everywhere on the line,” he said.
With the armistice being negotiated for two years, the longest armistice negotiation in history, there were suspicions of a ceasefire.
Hilton said the lieutenant thought the Chinese would use it as a strategy to begin an offensive.
Hilton watched the sky. It was glowing red from artillery flashes, firing from both sides. He was put in a bunker. Then, in an instance, everything went silent. They held their breath in anticipation for it all to start back up, he said. They waited in the bunker for hours.
Officially ending the war, the armistice established that North and South Korea would remain separate and was signed on July 27, 1953, by military commanders of the U.S., North Korea and the People’s Republic of China.
When Hilton came home, he said he had flashbacks of the smell of burned flesh and felt guilty for being alive when others had died. Overall, he said he felt angry and bitter.
“It was downplayed by everyone,” he said.