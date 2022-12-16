A month after Tropical Storm Nicole canceled Veterans Day activities in Glynn County, U.S. Army combat veteran and retiree Charles “Buck” Bennett received his Veteran of the Year Award.
Bennett, commander of VFW Post 4092 on St. Simons Island, received the award Wednesday night at the post’s annual Christmas dinner.
Retired U.S. Marine Col. Nick Hart, a former commander of the post, conferred the award as he was scheduled to do at Veterans Council of the Golden Isles’ Veterans Day observance.
“We had a very nice ceremony planned for the Casino,’’ Hart said.
It was the second time he had conferred an award on Bennett. The first was a Bronze Star that the Army awarded Bennett for his service in Iraq. Hart was surprised that Bennett asked that he receive the award at a Post 4092 meeting rather than at a military installation, which is normal practice.
“You’re asking a Marine colonel (retired) at a VFW post’’ to do the official honors, Hart said of his response. “Does the Army even allow that?”
Bennett’s response was that he wanted to do in front of those who had served in combat zones.
“They’ve all smelled the smoke...and they’ve seen the battle,” Hart said, and the award would be appreciated by those “who had the privilege of combat.”
The post had members who had served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf wars, Hart said.
“He wanted the members to see it,’’ Hart said.
After Hart handed him the Veteran of the Year plaque, Bennett said, “It’s important to do this here in front of y’all.”
He noted the post’s record of service for other veterans and said it’s good therapy to help get over some things experienced in war.
“Thank you for being there,’’ Bennett said. “Thank you for being there for everybody else.”
Bennett encouraged those struggling to come to grips with their combat service to seek help.
Joni, Bennett’s wife of 41 years, was also recognized for her work by his side for wounded veterans, for those serving in combat zones and their families back home at times. Bennett was himself deployed.
After receiving a BA in human resources management, Bennett served in the Air Force from 1982-86, and attended officer candidate school where he was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the Florida National Guard. He transferred to the Georgia Army National Guard in 1991 and was subsequently deployed to Bosnia 2000-01 and Iraq in 2004-06.
As a 1st lieutenant he served as a platoon leader and as a lieutenant colonel, he commanded a battalion. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2016 after 34 years in the service.
In addition to the Bronze Star, his military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters and the Humanitarian Service Medal with an oak leaf cluster. Each oak leaf cluster indicates an additional award of the same medal.