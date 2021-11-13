Today’s veteran: Samie Wood, 53
Born: Madrid, Spain
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Army, 4 years
Rank: Private first class
Duties: Light vehicle mechanic
Duty stations: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Dix, N.J. and Mannheim, Germany
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Sharpshooter Badge
His story: Samie Wood’s father served 30 years in the Air Force, and he expected his son to follow in his footsteps.
Samie Wood had other ideas. He decided to enlist in the military, but instead of the Air Force, he chose to join the Army. Wood said he had a reason for his choice.
“It was to mess with my dad,” he said.
His father, while disappointed, wished him good luck and told him “don’t be a grunt.” His father also told his son to ask for a duty assignment overseas so he could have a chance to see the world.
Wood, who worked on vehicles with his father, chose to be trained as a light vehicle mechanic. By the time his training was complete, he had already served a year and a half in the Army.
His first permanent duty station was in Mannheim, Germany, where he was assigned to a signal battalion. They spent about half the time on bivouac in all types of weather conditions maintaining the vehicles used by the battalion.
“It saw my first real winter in Germany,” he said.
He served there just after the Cold War ended and the Berlin Wall was torn down. Wood said he brought a piece of the wall home with him from Germany and he still has it as a memento.
The German people were grateful with the American presence while he was there, he said.
“It was liberating,” he said. “They loved Americans over there.”
He traveled extensively in Germany while he served there and was tempted to reenlist when his tour of duty was near its end. Instead, he decided to go to college and pursue his dream of playing professional football.
“I had a lot of things going on back home,” he said. “I made a choice to get out and pursue sports.”
Looking back, Wood said his time in the Army helped him grow as a person. Military service changed his life.
“It got me out of the streets of California,” he said. “It shaped my life.”
Wood said he is trying to teach his children the same lessons he learned in the Army.
“It taught me discipline and teamwork,” he said. “I try to instill the same things in my kids.”