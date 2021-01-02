When Jay Wiggins was a young Glynn County Police officer in the early 1990s, a teenaged Rickey Evans was just getting his law enforcement feet wet through the department’s Police Explorers program.
The kid must have grown on him.
Earlier this month, Glynn County Police Chief Wiggins named Evans his second in command. Evans’ role as the department’s assistant police chief became effective Dec. 15.
If that young Explorer did not get Wiggins’ attention way back then, the leadership skills and police knowledge Evans has displayed in virtually every nook and cranny of the police department over the years certainly speak for themselves, Wiggins said. Like Wiggins, coincidentally, Evans is a Glynn County native and a Brunswick High alum.
“Assistant Chief Evans brings a lot of experience with the Glynn County Police Department, having at one time worked in every division of the agency,” Wiggins said. “And he has sought out specialized training throughout his career that has prepared him for his new role. Evans started his time with Glynn County in the law enforcement Explorers program, and I’m proud to see him rise to the level he has. He truly cares about the department, its officers and the community he works for.”
Evans’ promotion from administrative captain to assistant chief was one of two promotions this month.
Keith D. Stalvey was promoted from lieutenant to Captain of the Uniformed Patrol Division on Dec. 6. Stalvey has been with the department since 1998, having served as a K9 officer, an investigator and an assistant manager of the criminal investigation division.
“Captain Stalvey will do a great job with the patrol division,” Wiggins said. “He cares about the department and the community. He is a proven leader, who has done a lot with the agency, and he can bring his experience to the new young officers we have hired.”
Wiggins was named acting county police chief in late February, assuming the role following the arrest of former chief John Powell on charges of alleged malfeasance. Powell is still on administrative leave but is no longer the county police chief. Formerly the head of the county Emergency Management Agency, Wiggins was officially named police chief in September.
Evans is the first person promoted to assistant police chief in the county since Scott Trautz held the position before retiring in 2017.
Evans joined the Glynn County Police Department in 2002. He has served as special services director, assistant patrol commander, community relations unit commander, St. Simons Island precinct commander and administrative commander. Prior to joining the county police department, Evans worked his way from dispatcher to captain of criminal investigations in a 15-year stint with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.
“I feel great about it,” Evans said of his recent promotion. “I feel the department is really headed in the right direction now. I’m just glad that I was selected in such a leadership role to the help guide the men and women of the police department into becoming the best police department in southeast Georgia. And, more importantly, a department that places an emphasis on serving the citizens of Glynn County.”