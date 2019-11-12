Evidence of Justin Henshaw’s entrepreneurial spirit and skill can be found all around the Golden Isles. Businesses like Fuse frozen yogurt shops and Island Sound are just a portion of his success stories.
Henshaw, speaking to Frederica Academy students Monday during the school’s Veterans Day ceremony, credited his successes to a determination to see through the work he begins.
And that kind of discipline, he said, was learned and cultivated during his time serving in the United States Marine Corps.
Henshaw was living a much different life before he joined the military, working as a model and actor in New York City. His world, like that of most of Americans, drastically changed on Sept. 11, 2001.
He sat on his Manhattan patio, watching the smoke emitted from the destroyed towers, and felt guilt.
“I felt like I was living just my own life, my way,” Henshaw said. “And I felt like nothing I did up to that point was ever to serve anybody else but myself. And then I saw all these young men and women joining the military.”
Henshaw was inspired to do the same, and he soon enlisted in the Marine Corps and then served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Up until that point, I was really very spoiled,” he said. “I had no father figure, I had no male influence in my life. The Marine Corps changed all that. The Marine Corps became, more or less, my source of discipline and who I am today.”
Henshaw was honorably discharged in 2008 and returned to the Golden Isles, where he earned his business degree from College of Coastal Georgia. He also began DJing and soon founded his first company, Island Sound.
Today, Henshaw is the owner of Henshaw Companies and has founded several well-known local businesses, including Coasters, Fuse and Island Sound, as well as the Golden Isles Wedding Association.
He most recently opened his first franchise, at a new Jimmy Johns location on St. Simons.
His service in the Marine Corps, Henshaw said, transformed his work ethic and taught him how to be a disciplined businessman.
“It was the military that really defined who I am,” he said. “It gave me the discipline that I need to see things through — to always see things through.”