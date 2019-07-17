Today’s veteran: Everett Clark, 82
Born: Brunswick
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Air Force, 12 years; Army 15 years
Duties: Marine engineering, logistics, faculty engineer, aviation
Rank: Air Force: technical sergeant: Army: warrant officer 4
Recognitions: Bronze Star Medal (two times); Meritorious Service Medal (two times) Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry; Humanitarian Service Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal; Air Force Good Conduct Medal; Air Force Longevity Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Korea; Okinawa; Thailand; Washington; California; Virginia
His story: Everett Clark enlisted in the Air Force because he came from a family of shrimp fishermen, but he didn’t want to work in the family business.
He chose to enlist in the Air Force for the opportunity to have a career in air/sea rescue.
After training, he worked in a unit that conducted several rescues in San Francisco Bay for about three years, until the Air Force decided to use helicopters for rescues and his career path changed.
He was trained to maintain power plants and was sent to a remote location in Greenland to work at a radar station for a year. He wasn’t enthusiastic about the duty.
“It was like being in jail,” Clark said. “There was nothing there.”
His next tour of duty was at the Air Defense Command in Syracuse, N.Y., which is where he decided to re-enlist for another tour of duty.
“I didn’t want to come back to Brunswick to be a shrimp fisherman,” he said.
He was sent to California, where he worked on the hydraulics systems on aircraft before he was sent to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he worked at a power plant for more than two years.
His next duty station was at Strategic Air Command, where he helped maintain Titan 1 intercontinental ballistic missiles. He eventually became part of a team that inspected missile sites.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Clark said he was very aware of how close the nation came to a nuclear war.
“We knew what the situation was,” he said. “We were at DEFCON 1. I knew I had a job to do.”
He was promoted to serve in a special activities group in Washington, D.C., where he worked in civilian clothes every day.
“Everything I did was classified,” he said. “I couldn’t talk about anything to anybody. It was quite a responsible job.”
He was sent to a radar station in Charleston, S.C., when his military career took an unexpected turn. He had served in the Air Force for 12 years when he applied for an warrant officer’s commission in the Army and was accepted.
He was sent to Fort Eustis, Va., for more training before he was sent to Okinawa. He was sent to Vietnam on and off with a logistics unit to support the South Vietnamese soldiers. He said he spent nearly five months in combat zones during the 16 months his home base was in Okinawa.
He spent a year in Fort Eustis as an instructor before his orders for a yearlong tour of duty in Vietnam, where he worked with Navy SEALs and Riverine units on missions as far as Cambodia.
“We had a few incidents where we had unexpected run-ins,” he said.
At night, his team had to throw concussion grenades in the water as a way to prevent attacks by enemy troops trying to swim to their vessels.
After his tour of duty in Vietnam, he returned to Fort Eustis as an instructor before he got orders for another year in Vietnam.
He worked in Saigon supervising the unloading of ammunition and tear gas off ships. He was also the maintenance officer for watercraft.
Clark said part of the job was to visit different sites at night.
“It was scary,” he said.
He returned to Fort Eustis as the lead engineering instructor for a year before he was sent back to Vietnam to serve as chief engineer aboard USAV John U.D. Page, a beach discharge lighter capable of delivering vehicles to a beach.
He said the vessel took enemy fire four or five times while he was part of the crew.
He returned to Fort Eustis as the officer in charge of instructors. He was part of a team near the end of the Vietnam War sent to rescue the Mayaguez, a container ship seized by Cambodian sailors.
His next duty station was at Fort Story, Va., where he was unit commander.
His last duty station was in Korea, where he was in charge of all watercraft at a base there.
He was offered another job in Virginia as commanding officer of a unit, but he decided it was time to return to civilian life.
“I just wanted to come home at the time,” he said.
He worked for a year at a hospital before he was hired as one of the engineers who built Glynn Place Mall. He stayed at the mall for 25 years as operations manager until he retired in 2009.
“I learned to adapt to most anything without getting upset,” he said of his military experience. “It made me a better officer being enlisted first.”
