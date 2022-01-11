Vernon Jones, a Republican candidate for Georgia governor, made a brief campaign stop Monday in the Golden Isles to the Golden Isles Republic Women’s Club.
“I’m here because the room let me be here,” he said. “I’m not afraid of the left or Joe Biden. I want to be governor.”
Jones is one of three Republicans seeking the party nomination. The others are incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.
After the meeting, Jones toured Stambaugh Aviation. He said state transportation officials need to support the aviation industry. Stambaugh Aviation brings in business from across the nation to the Golden Isles and more needs to be done to support the industry in the state, Jones said.
He explained why he became a Republican last year after spending most of his life as a Democrat.
“I didn’t leave the Democratic Party,” he said. “The Democratic Party left me. The Democratic Party destroyed the Black community.”
The decision to run for governor was the result of the failure of Kemp to do more to verify election results in the state after last year’s elections.
Jones claims Kemp cost the state two U.S. Senate seats and the presidential election.
Jones said he knows of a drop-off ballot box in DeKalb County that was on private property, a violation of state election laws. He said state law requires all drop-off boxes to be on county or municipal property, and the votes at the drop-off box in question should have been automatically rejected, he said.
An audit would not have overturned the presidential election, but it could have showed problems in other counties, he said.
“An independent audit would have revealed a lot of stuff,” he said. “Election results can be changed if the law isn’t followed.”
Jones said his Republican competitors have taken many of his campaign promises and made them their own, including a proposal to eliminate the state income tax. He said Georgia is sandwiched between Tennessee and Florida, two states with no income tax.
“We’re going to lose the competitive edge,” he said.
Jones claims Kemp has “fragmented the Republican Party” and believes he is the only Republican candidate for governor who can beat the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, Stacey Abrams.
“I’m the only one who can grow the minority base in Georgia,” he said. “I’m the only one who can beat Stacey.”
The meeting opened with Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, who explained how busy his office is on an annual basis. His staff conducts 230,000 transactions each year.
After his election, he said the office changed operations to make them more efficient.
Upgrades since he took office five years ago have made it more business friendly. The once traditional tax sales on the steps of the courthouse are now conducted online.
“It made more sense during the horse and buggy days,” Chapman said of the courthouse sales.
Prior to his first term in office, it was not uncommon for people to wait an hour or more to conduct business with a clerk. That wait is now no longer than 15 minutes, he said.
“Customer service is paramount,” he said. “I love my job. I’d like to serve several more years as tax commissioner.”
Chapman just began the second year of his second four-year term.