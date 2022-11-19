A handful of workers had their noses to the grindstone Friday inside the white structure at the corner of Albany and Gloucester streets building something of an oddity for Brunswick: an indoor skate park.
They won’t stop at just some ramps and half-pipes, though. Aptly called the Hub, the building will be a hangout and a hub for VSM’s various programs and ministries.
Doug Pierce, founder and director of Veritas Shapes Ministries, shouted some directions over the din. Pierce himself had already put over 75 hours into the construction since last Saturday and planned to put in two more full days today and tomorrow.
If all goes well, he expects most of the main back room to be complete by then.
Pierce largely let the crew work before he took a break to speak with The News about the organization’s plans for the building.
VSM aims to connect with kids and young adults who have little exposure to or experience with church. These are the people who are truly lost and need to hear the Gospel, he says.
Most kids are attracted to hobbies that favor individuality and freedom, he’s found, which is why the VSM is heavily influenced by and participates in surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and music, among other activities.
The ministry also offers a few programs for school kids and young adults, like SOFI, — the School for Foundation & Identity, which teaches scripture and how to follow it in daily life — and VSM’s annual surf camp, in which the group takes kids to nearby beaches to teach them to surf.
Once complete, the Hub will support all of VSM’s efforts and allow the ministry to offer even more activities and programs to uplift and enrich directionless young people.
Most of the large, open area in the back — opening onto Albany Street via a garage door — will be taken up by the skating features. In one corner will go a few “shaping bays,” small rooms where wood can be shaped into surfboards.
There will be some room to spare above the bays in the high ceiling back room. A deck with chairs and couches overlooking the skate park will go on top.
A skate and surf shop, along with a café-style sitting and lounge without the actual café, will occupy most of the space in the main room.
The other side rooms will be repurposed for a tutoring area, where a few retired teachers will volunteer their time to help kids with their studies. Another room will allow the production of high-quality audio and video content.
“We’re creating a place for youth and young adults to come to get connected to sports and activities they’re passionate about in a safe environment,” Pierce said.
He also hopes a place like this will provide a source of hope to address a streak of depression and anxiety he sees among youth.
While he is not ready to commit to operating hours, Pierce said they will primarily be after school and on weekends. The goal is to meet the needs of the target demographic.
Nahunta resident Johnny Allman is sold on the project.
A welder by trade, Allman was lending his skills to the skate park’s construction team on Friday. He heard about it through his daughter and decided he wanted to meet Pierce. He loves the work they’re doing, and now represents Foundation Church in Nahunta as part of a “church-helping-church” effort.
“This area needs something like this, a lighthouse,” Allman said.
The surrounding neighborhoods have seen little economic development or new business opportunities over the years, he said. Being able to get involved in sports, work with their hands and get tutoring, all free of charge, could be exactly the kind of game-changer churches need to support.
“To keep this free and available to kids and the community, it’ll take a lot of resources,” Pierce said. “Resources from volunteers to materials to financial.”
Prayer is also welcome, he said. If anything, he wants this project to be in partnership with the Brunswick commission.
“Any help that anyone can think of, please stop by and see us,” Pierce said.