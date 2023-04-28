Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.
A witness of the crash said a female driver appeared to not slow down at all as the blue Ford Mustang she was driving left the northside of the roadway and struck a cedar tree.
The witness said the driver was alive in her car after the crash and was transported by an ambulance to the hospital.
The status of the driver wasn’t known at press time.
The Georgia State Patrol and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies closed the outside lane on the westbound side of the causeway while the badly damaged vehicle was winched up the embankment onto a flatbed wrecker. A branch or tree trunk fell off the car as it was brought to the roadside.
Although one lane was open, traffic was stopped briefly a couple of times to make way for two ambulances leaving St. Simons Island.
At 3:30 p.m., traffic was bumper-to-bumper in the Gateway intersection and on long sections of Demere and Frederica roads.