When it finally gets here today, 255-foot-tall VB 10,000’s sheer immensity is sure to elicit “oohs” and “ahhs” from dropping jaws on both sides of the St. Simons Sound.
Yet, for all this crane vessel’s gargantuan attributes and herculean machinery, its most valuable component is perhaps no more than 6 foot tall. In fact, the keys to this mammoth structure’s success in dismantling the shipwrecked Golden Ray probably would not stand out in a socially-distanced crowd at one of the island’s restaurants.
“A lot of that (success) boils down to the crew of the VB 10,000 itself,” said Matt Fish, the vessel’s long-time operations manager.
It takes roughly 50 crew members to operate the VB 10,000, which was built in 2010 and is the largest lifting vessel operating under a U.S. flag. Its crew has been working together since the vessel’s christening. Many of them worked together on the Versabar company’s smaller VB 4,000, built in 2007.
Based in Sabine Pass, Texas, the VB 10,000 and the VB 4,000 were designed to salvage old offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico — particularly those destroyed by hurricanes.
“I would say about 70 percent of us have been working together, between our predecessor vessel (VB 4,000) and the VB 10,000, over the past 13 years,” Fish said. “And we’re still together doing this today.”
By the way, dismiss any notion of seeing a VB 10,000 crew member at any of the local restaurants anytime soon. Along with about 50 others considered essential to the salvage operation, the VB 10,000 crew is sequestered in lodgings at Epworth By The Sea near Gascoigne Park on St. Simons Island. The elite 100 will remain quarantined for the duration of the demolition project to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
These folks have spent a lot of time together already. A tight-knit group, the crew of the VB 10,000 has collaborated on more than 100 offshore salvage operations, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico, Fish said. There have been no injuries or accidents in that time, he said.
“And we’re here for this job,” Fish said. “So the experience level is quite substantial with the crew we have, doing this work successfully and doing it safely.”
It has been more than a year since the Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. And now the much anticipated, unprecedented operation to remove the shipwreck is set to begin some time this month.
The dual-hulled VB 10,000 is 279 feet long by 304 feet wide. Its propulsion is powered by four 1,000 hp engines. Its towering arch has a center lifting “hook height” of 178 feet. Its powerful cranes and lifting blocks are housed atop the arching system of bright yellow steel girders that rise up from the base of each hull.
When it is time, the VB 10,000 will enter a gate in the 1-mile diameter environmental protection barrier and straddle the Golden Ray. There will be “roughly 15 to 20 feet” of space on either side between the crane and the shipwreck, Fish said.
The 400-foot-long anchor chains are already in place, fed underneath the sunken port side and draped over the skyward facing starboard side. Once the chains are attached, the vessel’s powerful winches will pull them in a back and forth motion. The chains will cut and tear and through the hull from the bottom up.
But it is much more complicated than that.
“We will be cutting with our four, two-at-a-time auxiliary blocks that have a capacity of 500 tons each,” Fish said. “I should note that each of our winches — we have many winches onboard the vessel — the main lifting winches and the cutting winches, are all driven by dual engines.”
The engine overlap is necessary to avoid breakdowns. Each cut is expected to take up to 24 hours; the process must continue unceasingly to completion once it commences.
“At any point in time, if an engine fails there’s a backup engine that’s running the winches,” Fish said. “So you can continue on with the operation without stopping at all.
“It’s just a little bit slower, but we’ve built an immense amount of redundancy throughout the vessel in everything that it does, in every component. And that goes down to the cutting system and the cutting blocks for the cutting chains of each section.”
Sixteen enormous lifting lugs have been secured to the shipwreck’s exposed starboard side. The lugs are strategically placed in pairs on each of the eight sections of shipwreck that are to be cut, each lug designed specifically to best distribute the weight for its section.
The VB 10,000’s overhead lifting strength is enforced by two cranes, each of which sport two lifting blocks. The arrangement helps ensure stability when lifting enormously heavy, potentially unwieldy objects, Fish said.
“That gives us four lifting blocks, which is quite different in that we can control center of gravities and manipulate the packages we’re lifting,” he said.
If it had to, the VB 10,000 could lift up to 10,000 short tons, Fish said. But there is a rule about how low a vessel can sit in the water under a heavy lifting strain. Officially, the VB 10,000 has a lift capacity of 7,500 tons, he said.
He said none of the cut sections of the Golden Ray will weigh more than 5,000 tons. Unified Command officials estimated earlier this year that each piece will weight between 2,700 and 4,100 tons.
“We’re restricted based on buoyancy to 7,500 tons,” he said. “What that means is it can only submerge the barges so far, which it equates to 7,500 tons. We designed each lift to be around the 5,000-ton mark so we have quite a bit of a safety margin should something come up heavier than expected.”
Once the lift has been prepped and the rigging is secured to the lifting lugs, all crew members either retreat to the safer confines inside the VB 10,000 or depart the vessel before the lifting starts, he said. Once a section is lifted, a barge will slide between the VB 10,000’s hulls and the piece will be lowered onto it.
“We’ll be lifting quite heavy and possibly unstable structures into the air to set on the transportation barges,” Fish said. “As much as possible we remove all people from the vicinity during this work, when it comes to the big lift itself. We will conduct the lift via cameras and spotters away from the load packages until it is set down on the transportation barges.”
It is a one-of-a-kind piece of floating machinery, here to tackle a one-of-a-kind salvage operation.
“It’s a very unique vessel,” Fish said.
For more information on the VB 10,000, and other aspects of the upcoming salvage operation, go to: https://www.stsimonssoundincidentresponse.com/subject- matter-expert-videos.