VB 10,000 to commence cutting Golden Ray today

The long-awaited showdown in the sound begins today, punctuated by the discordant grind of heavy chains ripping through thick steel as the gargantuan VB 10,000 begins cutting into the massive shipwreck of the Golden Ray.
Unified Command and contractor T&T Salvage decided Friday morning that all conditions were right to get this thing started, provided fair weather conditions prevail and a favorable final reinspection of the site before cutting gets under way. The 255-foot tall dual-hulled VB 10,000 has been in place astride the ship since arriving Oct. 27, the same day it entered the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier and straddled the 656-foot-long shipwreck.
As of 7:50 a.m. Friday, conditions appeared quiet in the construction site. Unified Command’s announcement to the cutting would begin offered no specific start time.
The cutting process is expected to take about 24 hours, and the effort must run continuously to completion once it commences. This first of seven cuts is focused on removing the bow section of the Golden Ray. The ship has sat half-submerged between Jekyll and St. Simons Island since it capsized there on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Folks in the area can expect noise and possible flames shooting up from the shipwreck as the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000’s formidable winches begin powering 400-foot lengths of thick anchor chain up through the hull. Oil leaks into the environmentally sensitive St. Simons Sound and surrounding estuary also are possible, Unified Command said.
Vessels with firefighting capabilities will be onsite, as will oil and debris recovery teams. Officials will monitor sound levels from the Jekyll Island Pier and the St. Simons Pier.
Unified Command reminds boaters that the previous 150-yard safety zone surrounding the environmental protection barrier has been extended to 200 yards. Private drones are strictly forbidden inside the safety zone.
“”We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris once we begin the cutting and lifting process,” said State On-scene Coordinator John Maddox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “It would be unrealistic to say that this operation will be clean and perfect. We installed a multi-layer environmental protection system and have practiced prevention and response strategies for several months. We are prepared to protect the community and environment of St. Simons Sound.”
The contractor for this operation is Texas-based T&T Salvage.
Quickly after the ship section is sheared away, the VB 10,000’s lifting blocks will hoist it from the water and place it on an awaiting barge for transport out of the sound, official said. The crane vessel’s lifting blocks will attach to enormous lifting lugs that have been secured to the exposed starboard side of the ship.
The overall plan is to eventually cut the Golden Ray into eight pieces in this manner. Each piece is estimated to weigh between 2,700 and 4,100 tons, Unified Command officials noted.