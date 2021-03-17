VB 10,000 takes another chunk out of the Golden Ray

The gargantuan VB 10,000 crane vessel held a 6,350-metric-ton steel chunk of shipwreck aloft in its rafters at midmorning Tuesday, hanging like a victorious trophy on display for about 100 folks watching from across the water at the St. Simons Island Pier.
Hoisted from out of the water of the St. Simons Sound on its side overnight, the 135-foot-wide and 85-foot-long Section 2 of the shipwrecked Golden Ray fairly filled the space within the broad rising arch above the twin hulls of the crane vessel. But it was held high enough for the barge Julie B to slide ever so slowly underneath to accept this forward-most section of the shipwreck around noon.
The effort to separate Section 2 began March 7. The cutting chain made its way through the shipwreck’s topside at around 9 p.m. Monday, roughly eight days later.
The crane vessel moved east about 150 feet from its position straddling the shipwreck. It hoisted Section 7 from the water before dawn, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Frequent St. Simons Island visitor Marti Mecuri was here on Sept. 8, 2019, the date the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on its port side while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. And Mecuri was there on the pier Tuesday among those who could see vehicles hanging precariously from the severed section along the jagged edge torn by the cutting chain through 12 interior steel decks.
“It really gives you an understanding of the overall massive size of that ship,” the Ohioan said, gazing at the hanging hunk of shipwreck. “I can’t even fathom all it’s taken to coordinate this.”
Shortly after noon Tuesday, Section 2 was touching down on the deck of the Julie B. However, the section still remained tethered to the Golden Ray for stability. Two lifting lugs installed on the topside of this section were attached to sturdy lines and two overhead broad steel beams to steady it while welders fastened the section into the cradle on the barge deck.
The Julie B is not likely to depart before the next daytime slack high tide on Wednesday, Himes said. The first high tide Wednesday will occur around 11:35 a.m., according to tidal charts.
The Julie B will exit the same way it entered, through the east gate in the 1-mile environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwreck. The Julie B and Section 2 will pass by the St. Simons Pier on its return to Mayor’s Point on the East River in Brunswick. There, further sea fastening will take place before the barge and its cargo make the voyage to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
St. Simons Islander Kevin Callahan has been following the Golden Ray saga since day one. But he was glad to see one less section of shipwreck blocking his view of Jekyll Island on the other side of the sound.
With Section 2 removed, the shipwreck has dwindled to about 368 feet.
“We love it here, but I’ll be glad when we can see nothing but Jekyll Island from this vantage point,” Callahan said. “But this is probably something you’ll only see once in a lifetime. Just the large equipment and the engineering and how they’re figuring it all out, you know.”
This is the third section to be removed from the half-submerged shipwreck.
Salvors will return to complete Section 7, the engine area they abandoned in late February due to cutting issues, once Section 2 is hauled from the wreck site.
For Sharon Edwards of St. Simons Island, cutting away the remaining five sections cannot come soon enough.
“I’ve been interested all along,” she said. “It was kind of a novelty at first. But now it’s just an eyesore. We’re ready to see it gone.”
Salvors have done a lot of learning on the job during this the herculean effort to remove the shipwreck. It is an operation that has been described as unprecedented in scope and logistics.
Salvors have changed out the existing cutting chains with chains forged of a stronger steel as they go. Holes have been drilled along the exterior of the cutting path. Strips of steel plating have been sliced from the hull along the cut line. Notches cut in the hull below water have been lengthened. All of these efforts are intended to keep the cutting chain on track and expedite the process in the safest manner possible, Himes said.
The salvage operation has taken much longer than officials forecast last summer. Back then, Unified Command officials and supervisors at Texas-based T&T Salvage estimated 24 hours per cut and a week to 10 days between each cut.
Larry Greene has not been surprised by the considerable time exerted by the effort.
“I think it’s taken about as long as I expected,” said Greene, watching from the pier. “Looking at the size of this big ship, it was going to take a while to get through each section.”
For the ship’s owner and insurer, the salvage costs stood at $788 million in February, according to a British insurance industry magazine.
Several vehicles fell out of Section 2 during the lifting process overnight, Himes said. A section of detachable decking also fell out during lifting.
That is why salvors built the environmental protection barrier, which has sturdy mesh to catch loose vehicles and other large debris. Numerous vehicles have fallen inside the environmental protection barrier during the previous two cuts.
The vehicles and other debris will be fished out of the barrier with cranes once the shipwreck is completely removed.
The barrier also has oil retention boom lining its surface.
Numerous boats crewed by cleanup teams could be seen running white oil-absorbent boom on the waters around the shipwreck Tuesday. Spotters in overhead planes detected light oil sheening on the water’s surface and directed the crews to address them, Himes said. The crews also employed oil skimmers to clean up the waters, he said.
“It was only light sheening,” Himes said, “and most of that was contained inside the EPB.”