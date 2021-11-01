VB 10,000 setting sail, leaving port

The workhorse of the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage operation is setting sail from the St. Simons Sound this afternoon, all 255 towering feet of it heading into the Atlantic ocean to begin its journey to its homeport in Sabine Pass, Texas.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel’s departure will leave behind an unobstructed view in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands for the first time in more than two years. The VB 10,000 pulled out of the environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the salvage site at around noon and went into a holding pattern just off the St. Simons Pier. Though the vessel has engines and is independently mobile, the VB 10,000 was apparently awaiting the late afternoon arrival of the tugboats that will escort it back to the Gulf of Mexico.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 has become a fixture on the sound since last November, straddling the 656-foot-long shipwreck as it got smaller and smaller. The VB 10,000's system of winches, chains and pulleys powered a massive cutting chain that tore the shipwreck into eight pieces. The crane vessel then hoisted each section from the water and loaded each onto a barge for transport out of the sound.
The VB 10,000 made its seventh and last cut into the shipwreck on Sept. 4, creating Section 5 and Section 4 from what had been the Golden Ray's midship. Both sections have been hauled via dry dock barges to the East River. There they will be dismantled into smaller chunks of several hundred tons each for transport to Modern American Recycling Services in Gibson, La. The six other shipwreck sections, weighing several thousand metric tons each, all were hauled whole via barge to MARS.
The two midship sections were too damaged to be transported whole.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles. The VB 10,000 arrived to much fanfare and a large crowd lining the St. Simons waterfront in October of 2020. The crane vessel commenced cutting into the shipwreck on Nov. 6, 2020.
In addition to powering seven cuts through the outer steel shell and 12 interior steel decks, the VB 10,000 lifted a total of about 35,000 short tons through course of the salvage operation.
With the VB 10,000 gone, Unified Command and salvors will begin concentrating on the final operations, which include retrieving the untold number of vehicles and ship debris that fell loose inside the EPB. Once everything inside the EPB is cleared, crews will dismantle the EPB, which consists of 40 pairs of 140-foot-long poles driven halfway into the sand bed below as well mesh netting and floating oil retention boom.