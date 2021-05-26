The towering VB 10,000 crane vessel moved back into cutting position astride what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray this week, but structural engineers continue poring over the hulking steel carcass nearly two weeks after it was ravaged by fire.
Engineers are making detailed inspections to ensure no structural compromises resulted from the inferno, which was sparked May 14 by a welder’s torch and subsequently fueled by hundreds of vehicles inside the ship.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 moved back into position Tuesday at the eastern end of the shipwreck, known to salvors as Section 3.
Though straddling the shipwreck throughout the fire, the VB 10,000 suffered no significant damage, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Likewise, the massive cutting chain also is good to go.
But Unified Command would offer no timetable Wednesday on when cutting might resume. Engineers are encouraged by the inspections, but salvors are in no rush to place expediency over safety, Himes said.
“We’re not here to be careless,” Himes said. “If maintaining our safety standard means certain operations like cutting are delayed so we can get more robust testing done, that is what we will do. Engineers have made some preliminary tests and have said everything looks good. Now they are going back through with some more tests to make sure.
“Slow, steady and thorough is really the name of the game right now.”
Of primary concern are the connection points for the giant lifting lugs affixed to the shipwreck’s exposed starboard side hull. The lifting lugs, weighing several dozen tons each and resembling huge bunkers, were welded onto the shipwreck last year.
The lifting lugs steady each section during cutting then hold each section evenly for lifting by the VB 10,000 after separation is achieved.
Ultra-sturdy polymer slings hang from blocks in the VB 10,000’s rafters and attach to the two lifting lugs on each designated section. The lifting lugs stabilize and hold each section in place as it is being cut.
Once separation is achieved, the VB 10,000 hoists each section from the water with the slings attached to the lifting lugs. Each lifting lug was specifically designed to support and distribute the weight for its location on the shipwreck.
The four sections cut free to date that were hoisted onto barges and removed from the sound weighed between 3,100 metric tons and 6,300 tons.
Eight lifting lugs remain, two on each of the four remaining sections.
Rappelling along the exposed hull, rope access technicians (RATs) are conducting onsite inspections of the steel’s integrity. They are paying close attention to the areas where the lifting lugs connect to the steel hull, Himes said.
They are testing the steel for heat-induced cracks or other imperfections. The RATs can make spot welding and plate metal repairs as needed, he said.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned between St. Simons and Jekyll islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Salvors have removed four sections since cutting began last November, using a massive anchor chain powered by the VB 10,000 to tear up through the multiple steel layers of shipwreck.
About 300 feet of the half-submerged shipwreck remain in the sound.
The RATs also are cutting samples from the shipwreck, which are being sent out for more detailed laboratory testing, Himes said. The round sections cut for sampling are known as “coupons.” They are a little larger than a silver dollar and are taken to a laboratory for metallurgical analysis, inspecting for damage on the microscopic level.
So far, so good, Himes said.
“For Section 3, they found everything looks satisfactory,” Himes said. “The lifting lugs on Section 3 are in satisfactory condition. Because of the heat the fire generated, the engineers are paying close attention to the tensile strength, and they’re still conducting analysis.”
The fire started eight days into the Section 3 cut on the easternmost section of the shipwreck. The massive cutting chain and the VB 10,000 that churns it had paused the day before, allowing RAT welders to make precise alterations along the Section 3 cutting path. Sparks from a welding torch ignited one vehicle early that afternoon. Stiff easterly winds spread the fire to quickly engulf all other vehicles that were inside and above the water line. As many as half the vehicles remained in the shipwreck, Himes said.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 disconnected from the cutting chain the next day and moved away from the shipwreck for inspection. The only needed repairs were to three of the dyneema slings, which were serviced at a T&T Salvage facility in Louisiana last week and have since been returned to the VB 10,000.
The remainder of the shipwreck is in a good place, its capsized port side firmly embedded from end to end into the sandy sea bed below it, Himes said. The four remaining sections are known as the middle sections.
What remains is to complete the inspections to ensure the safest scenario for resuming cutting operations.
“We know that we can cut, that all the cutting apparatus is fully operational,” Himes said. “We know that the wreck is fully connected to the seabed so it’s effectively supporting itself right now. We just want to make sure our track record for safety continues.
“The testing and assessments will be completed before we get started with cutting. And they are not through with testing and assessing yet.”
The operation’s cleanup patrols are seeing a moderate decrease in the barrage of burnt, melted pieces of vehicle parts washing ashore locally. In the days immediately after the fire, the Shoreline Cleanup and Assessment Team (SCAT) crews began recovering thousands of small pieces of burnt plastic car parts, as well as disfigured and melted car bumpers and panels. The amount of debris spiked to 10 times what it had been prior to the fire, Himes said.
In recent days, the amount of burnt car parts washing ashore has dwindled to about half that, he said.
“We noticed the debris levels have come down,” Himes said. “They haven’t come down to pre-fire levels, but they’ve certainly come down from what we were seeing right after the fire. But it’s still more than before the fire and it is still mostly small pieces of burnt plastic.”
Anyone spotting suspected debris from the shipwreck is asked to call the Debris Reporting hotline at 912-944-5620.