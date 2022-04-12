Vandals cause destruction at Coffin Park

Vandals ran roughshod over Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick overnight Saturday, smashing up public restrooms, spray-painting graffiti on walls and busting up a county work truck, among other senseless acts of destruction, city police reported.
“Senseless is absolutely the correct word for it,” said Lisa Gurganus, manager of the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department. “It’s just a complete lack of respect for public property. Hopefully, the police will figure out who did this and hold them accountable.”
Brunswick police are investigating the incident, city police Capt. Angela Smith said.
Charges against those responsible could include burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with government property, Smith said. Located at 1402 Sonny Miller Way at the corner of U.S. 17 and Gloucester Street in Brunswick, the park includes a public pool, tennis courts, playground and exercise paths.
Vandals barged into the restrooms outside the pool facility and smashed the toilets, sinks and mirrors, Brunswick police reported. They smashed out the window at the concession stand and sprayed yellow paint all over the walls.
A county work truck that was parked nearby had its windshield busted and side mirrors knocked off.
An event took place at the park until midnight Saturday, after which all was fine, Gurganus said. A resident discovered the damage after daylight Sunday and reported it to police.
No dollar value has been established for the level of damage. But the plumbing damage alone is easily in the thousands, Gurganus said.
“It’s disheartening that people would treat a public park that serves the community in such a disrespectful way,” Gurganus said. “I mean, this facility exists to serve the public, for the public to enjoy.”
The pool does not open to the public until Memorial Day weekend, so the damage should be repaired by then, she said. However, the county may have to make some changes to prevent a repeat.
The restrooms at the pool have always been left open 24/7, particularly for those using other park facilities, she said.
“We offered this as a public amenity,” Gurganus said. “Now, the restrooms will be closed till we get them repaired. And we may need to look at locking up those restrooms after hours.”