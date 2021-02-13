Valentine Kids Patrol to bring love and cheer to McIntyre Court
Come Sunday, Valentine’s Day, the “Mo Better Love Affair” will kick off at McIntyre Court in Brunswick.
Event organizer CA Lee hopes to show what love is about by taking kids around the neighborhood to spread it. Kids who attend will join Cupid on in the Valentine Kids Patrol, going door to door to wish a happy Valentine’s Day and express love to anyone who wants it.
Love makes everything better, Lee said, and bringing a smile and good feelings to people will improve not only their lives but the lives of everyone who takes part.
The patrol will gather at the Albany Street entrance of McIntyre Court, across from the Glynn Academy athletic fields behind the school, tomorrow at 1 p.m.
— The Brunswick News