COVID-19 vaccine shots may soon be available for children as young as 5 years old, the Coastal Health District has announced.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is recommending authorization of a child-sized dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Made last week, the recommendation is specifically for children aged 5-11.
The vaccine is already available for individuals 12 years of age and older.
“Compared with the Pfizer vaccine for teens and adults, this pediatric vaccine will be a smaller dose and given with a smaller needle,” the health district noted in its weekly newsletter Friday. “The lower dose also seems to produce fewer and milder side effects in kids, while still creating a strong immune response.”
The final decision will be up to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control.
“One way to look at the two agency roles is this: the FDA controls the ‘what,’ determining which products get approved based on the results of clinical trials,” the health district office said. “Then the CDC controls the ‘who,’ determining exactly which segment of the population should receive the product and on what timeline.”
The announcement of a potential vaccine for children as young as 5 years of age comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is down across the eight-county district and most of the rest of the state.
As of Friday, only four COVID-19 patients required hospitalization in Brunswick and just three in St. Marys, according to Southeast Georgia Health System.
It also comes a month after the district recorded its highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a single month. In September, the virus claimed 243 lives.
As of Friday, a total of 301 lives had been lost to the coronavirus in Glynn County since the early days of the pandemic, 134 of them since mid August. The virus led to the deaths of 78 in Camden County and 28 in McIntosh County.
The vaccination rates in Glynn and Camden stood at 49.4% and 37.9% respectively in the two counties on Friday.
FDA regulators can authorize the vaccine for emergency use for younger children if they agree with the panel, “as they usually do,” the district health office noted.
“This usually occurs within days of the panel’s vote. Then a panel of outside experts for the Centers for Disease Control will consider the authorization and make a recommendation.”
The CDC panel is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The panel could vote to endorse the vaccine for all children aged 5-11, for example, or could choose to endorse vaccination only for specific subgroups, like children with underlying health concerns.
Then the CDC director will make an official recommendation. She can agree with the panel’s vote or change it, but no vaccinations can be given until the CDC director sets the vaccine policy.”
The district health office said the CDC will likely approve the vaccine, maybe as early as this week, but warns not to expect it to be available anytime soon.
“It will take some time to ship the vaccine from Pfizer to health facilities and doctor’s offices, and for those healthcare providers to update inventory databases and immunization forms,” the district health office said.
Go to covid19.gachd.org for the latest information about pediatric vaccination in the Coastal Health District.
“That’s where we’ll post announcements about our vaccine rollout,” the district health office said. “You may also want to check with your child’s pediatrician to see what plans they have for vaccinating patients.”
Other counties in the Coastal Health District, in addition to Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, are Chatham, Liberty, Bryan, Long and Effingham.