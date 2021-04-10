It won’t be long before more students training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center start making more public appearances in the Golden Isles.
An estimated 1,700 staff and students have received the COVID-19 vaccine, so far, enabling them to safely go out in public once their doses have taken effect.
Students have been restricted to campus since the start of the pandemic last year.
Paige Lightsey, immunization coordinator for the Coastal Health District, emphasized the importance of supporting FLETC vaccinations.
“We began the vaccine process here at FLETC on Jan. 26,” Lightsey said. “It’s only natural and the right thing to do this here. Many of the FLETC employees live in our community and this takes the burden off some of the health departments in their areas who may not have the staff that we have to give the doses.”
FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters said the growing number of vaccinated staff and students will help support the center’s mission.
“As this important vaccination effort continues, more and more vaccinated staff and students will help strengthen FLETC’s defenses against the COVID-19 virus and we will continue the important mission of training America’s future federal law enforcement cadre,” Walters said.
Volunteer FLETC employees assist local nurses in administering vaccines at the pop-up clinic located in FLETC’s auditorium. They sit in concert with the district employees, assisting with administrative and coordination support.
“A record of each and every vaccine is recorded in GRITS (Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services),” Lightsey said. “This is a computerized information system that contains the data about immunizations. If a person needs to get this information, they can contact their local health department in Georgia, and information can be provided to them. Even if out of state, they can show their CDC vaccine card or go to their health department to reach out for the information.”
FLETC officials did not say whether the Glynco facility will increase the number of students from its partnership agencies admitted to training programs on the base. The student body is currently limited to around 1,000, the number that can accommodate in on-campus dorms.
Students over that number are housed in area hotels.
At the Glynn County Detention Center, the county sheriff’s office is working with the county health department to establish voluntary vaccinations for jail inmates. County undersheriff Ron Corbett said health department officials have been very accommodating thus far.
Earlier, health department officials came out to vaccinate about half a dozen elderly inmates when vaccinations were available only to folks 65 years and older, Corbett said.
Now they are arranging to vaccinate those in the general jail population who wish to be vaccinated, he said. During a recent poll of about 400 inmates, some 120 inmates expressed an interest getting vaccinated, he said.
“They’re trying to work with us,” Corbett said. “They assisted us before, coming out here when just a few could receive the shots. I suspect they’ll do the same again when they have the time and resources.”