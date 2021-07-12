In Michigan, the state government is promising everyone who is vaccinated against the coronavirus a chance to win millions of dollars in cash and thousands of dollars in college scholarships.
In Georgia, Washington sent first lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, to Savannah to urge people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
“We’re in a race to get people vaccinated before the virus can create a more dangerous version,” officials with the Coastal Health District said in a weekly newsletter. “That’s why leaders from all levels — federal, state and local — are renewing their appeals for widespread vaccination against COVID-19.”
Everyone age 12 and over is eligible for the free vaccination shots.
The Delta variant of the virus is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Georgia and throughout the rest of the United States today, a strain health officials say is more contagious than its predecessor.
“The virus is spreading most quickly in areas with low vaccination rates,” health officials said. “But there’s also hopeful news: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from the Delta variant. If you’re fully vaccinated, you have excellent protection against the known variants of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.
“However, as long as the virus can still spread and mutate, we could eventually see a variant that evades our protection.”
When speaking last week in Savannah, Dr. Biden noted that less than half of eligible Georgians had been fully vaccinated.
“Right now, only 44% of Georgia residents have had at least one shot and that’s just not enough, which is why we came to Savannah...,” she said. “To everyone who is listening, I’m here to ask you — to plead with you — to please get vaccinated.”
The vaccine is available at health departments, hospitals, some pharmacies and other health care facilities. Mobile units also are scheduled throughout the district.
For vaccination at one of the eight-county health departments in the Coastal Health District, visit chdcovidvax.org. To see other vaccination sites, visit vaccines.gov.
The following mobile clinics are scheduled this week: Payne Chapel AME Church, 3200 Albany St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; St. Marys First Presbyterian Church, 100 Conyers St. West, St. Marys, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
COVID-19 has taken its toll on the district, state and nation. Health officials attribute 847 deaths to the coronavirus in the Coastal Health District. The district encompasses Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Chatham, Long, Bryan, Liberty and Effingham counties.
As of last week, Glynn had reported a total of 8,389 cases and 159 deaths throughout the pandemic; Camden 4,203 cases and 33 deaths; and McIntosh 869 cases and 14 deaths.
Health officials are reporting just over 906,000 cases and 21,470 deaths in Georgia’s 159 counties since the outbreak.
Nationwide, there have been 33.2 million pandemic cases to date and 600,129 deaths.
The Wolverine State’s MI Shot to Win sweepstakes is working. As of Tuesday it had attracted over one million applicants for a chance to win one of the daily drawings for $50,000 and the big drawing for $2 million. Participants include close to 45,000 youth trying for a chunk of the $500,000 in college scholarships.