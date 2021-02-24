Southeast Georgia Health System has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available today until 3 p.m.
The appointments to receive the Pfizer vaccine are available at the Brunswick hospital location, 2415 Parkwood Drive, and can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid-19.
Individuals 65 years old and older, their caregivers, health care workers and emergency first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine, based on guidelines established by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Those receiving the vaccine must be available for a second dose 21 days after their appointment. Scheduled individuals must provide a form of identification and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm. Masks are required when in a Southeast Georgia Health System facility.
Even after receiving the vaccine, hospital officials note it's important to continue following safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings
Updated vaccine information is available on the health system’s website at sghs.org/covid-19.