The owner of a vacant church being used as a makeshift homeless shelter was arrested Friday evening for allegedly beating a homeless man with his cane at the shelter.

Zack Lyde, 83, a Brunswick pastor, was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a man multiple times with his cane at a tent shelter set up in the parking lot of the vacant church building he owns at Gordon and G streets.

