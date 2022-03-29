The annual Honor Flight from the Golden Isles still has some open seats for the May 7 trip to Washington.
Eddie Vanderbec, one of the Honor Flight organizers, said the flight is open to veterans who served during World War II, Korea or Vietnam at no charge.
“We would like to have a full load,” he said of the open seats. “We are looking for veterans to put in their applications.”
There is also a need for “guardians” to accompany the veterans during the daylong trip to the nation’s capital. The guardians pay $500 to accompany a veteran for the day and are responsible for his or her well being the entire day.
While most veterans won’t need one, guardians have to be capable of pushing a wheelchair the entire day if necessary, he said.
The fee paid by guardians also includes meals and the four-hour class prior to the flight where veterans and guardians meet each other for the first time.
Vanderbec said his first experience as a guardian compelled him to return.
“It was such a moving experience to help them in this moment,” he said.
James Vivenzio, another Honor Flight organizer, said he needs at least a dozen more guardians for the flight.
While the ability to push a wheelchair all day is preferred, it’s not required.
“At this point, we don’t have that many wheelchair veterans,” Vivenzio said.
Guardians have to be at least 17 years old, and two teenagers will be on the flight, he said. The two youths are members of the Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School ROTC programs.
The flights, which cost about $100,000, are supported by community donations, including the fees paid by guardians.
Go to coastalgeorgiahonorflight.org to apply for the flight as a veteran or as a guardian.