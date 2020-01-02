VA town hall coming

Last summer, the new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin held a town hall meeting to explain some of the changes he planned to improve health care for veterans.
David Whitmer also promised he’d return to Brunswick at least twice a year to hold more town hall meetings. He will return on Jan. 17 to hold another town hall meeting at the American Legion Post 9 in Brunswick.
The agenda includes changes that are coming in 2020. Several of Whitmer’s assistants will be at the event, as well as officials from the Georgia Department of Veteran Services to assist with claims and issues.
When Whitmer visited last summer, he announced plans for a new, free-standing VA clinic in Brunswick within the next two years.
The new clinic will be built at a site to be determined within three or four miles of the existing clinic on Glynco Parkway.
The clinic will have the most modern equipment and services available designed to the new VA standards.
He also explained the Mission Act, a new federal law that enables veterans to go to an outside network for some of their health care needs.
The act enables veterans living more than a 60-minute drive from the nearest VA hospital to seek specialty care locally. The medical center in Dublin is about a 2 1/2 hour drive from Brunswick.
Another feature of the Mission Act is the training offered to family members that enable them to be caregivers for a veteran with a monthly stipend to provide health care.
Whitmer was hired with the authority to hire, retain and remove staff that doesn’t rise to the challenge of meeting the needs of the more than 60,000 veterans living in the 49-county region, he said.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. American Legion Post is located at 4470 U.S. 17 in Brunswick.