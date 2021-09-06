September is National Suicide Prevention Month. One of the hardest hit groups when it comes to suicide is the men and women who help protect our country.
According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, 14 percent of the total suicides in America in 2018 were veterans. That report also showed that veterans who received some kind of VA care were less likely to commit suicide than veterans who didn’t.
To that end, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is using September to encourage veterans to “reach out” to see what mental health resources are available to them.
“Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes, and especially with the ongoing pandemic and the recent end of the war in Afghanistan,” said Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Interim Director Ronnie Smith in a news release. “Whether veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, VA is here to help. VA and community resources can help veterans through life’s challenges.”
The Reach Out campaign encourages veterans or veteran supporters to reach out to those in need in multiple ways such as calling or texting a friend or fellow veteran to talk about what they’re going through. There are also tools available at the VA to help veterans who need support.
“Reach Out is the new national campaign for suicide prevention and this year during suicide prevention month, we want to encourage veterans and their families to reach out not matter what it is you are facing,” said Suicide Prevention Coordinator Diana Hope-Baker. “The Dublin VA has a host of resources including peer clinical resources to support our veterans.”
Veterans who need help can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, which is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless can get free, confidential support by calling the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.