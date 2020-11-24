The director of the Veterans Affairs hospital in Dublin says he can explain why veterans in the Golden Isles are having problems contacting a health provider at the Brunswick VA clinic.
David Whitmer said part of the issue is how veterans call the clinic.
"When the veteran dials 912-261-2355 for the Brunswick clinic, it gives you the Dublin greeting as we looped the calls directly to Dublin,” he said.
When callers hear this recorded message, "If you know your party's extension," they can dial the extension and reach someone at the clinic."
Rather than follow the process, some veterans end up transferring because they want to talk to someone in the Brunswick clinic, he said.
"We will be educating our veterans the most efficient way to communicate with the clinic is via our main call center, which allows us to schedule appointments and take messages for providers,” Whitmer said. "We will conduct a campaign to educate our veterans at the CBOCs that phone calls and secure messaging to best communicate with those at the clinic."
Internal statistics show the call center in Dublin received 1,880 phone calls from Brunswick during the period from Oct. 1 to Nov. 18. The abandon rate was 1.3 percent. The average wait time was 11 seconds. Calls were abandoned after an average wait time of 51 seconds, according to data provided by the call center.
"This central call center allows clerks at the clinic to interact with veterans who are checking in for care and not juggling phone calls at the same time,” he said.
Whitmer said an upcoming town hall meeting will be held in Brunswick to announce the location of a new VA clinic.
"We will share the location at our upcoming town hall along with the renderings of the exterior and our plans for the interior space as well as the new services we will have in Brunswick,” he said. "We expect this to open to veterans by September 30, 2021."