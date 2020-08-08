The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for health care providers across the nation, including Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics.
Justina Wells, a public affairs official with the VA health system, said Southeast Georgia clinics are treating symptomatic patients and those scheduled for certain medical procedures, by appointment only.
“If a veteran suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms, we ask they contact their VA health team or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center (877-741-3400) for nurse advice and triage, Wells said.
Veterans in need of car are referred to VA or community hospitals, depending on their condition, she said. Access to clinics is limited to urgent care, new patients or by appointment only.
“Our health system continues to urge those who do not require face-to-face medical care to request to be seen through VA Video Connect,” she said.
VA Video Connect allows veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their VA care teams on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.
A concern besides contracting the virus is the mental health of veterans who depend on VA treatment.
“During this rapidly changing situation, many people are confused, stressed, and overwhelmed,” Wells said. “The health system also continues to prioritize care for patients with serious health conditions and creating safety mechanisms to ensure care is not delayed.”
Veterans with concerns about accessing health VA health care have several options:
• My HealtheVet — a online tool to communicate via email with their provider
• The VISN8 Clinical Contact Center — a call center that providers 24/7 nurse triage support for Veterans to use to get their health questions or concerns answered from the comfort and convenience of their home
• VA Health Chat — to be provided real time instant messaging services for when Veterans have minor health questions.