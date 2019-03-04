Smoke doesn’t always mean fire, especially when it’s coming from a sewer pipe.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission plans to start smoking out leaks in its system using a technique called smoke testing, in which a water vapor-like mist is injected into the sewer system to will help locate any leaks. The utility commission awarded a contract for the test to engineering firm McKim and Creed at its meeting last week.
“The hope would be to start in April, but no later than May 1,” said JWSC Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs.
While it may look like smoke, Burroughs said it shouldn’t pose any threat to island residents.
“It’s inert mist, more of a water-based product than anything else. It’s completely inert, it shouldn’t be a problem for anyone,” Burroughs said. “It does look like smoke, there’s no way around it, but it’s not smoke.”
Mist should not make its way into structures, as most buildings already have mechanisms to keep gas from creeping back up pipes. If the fixtures or pipes haven’t been used in a while, they may dry out, Burroughs said.
“If they’ve got a dry sewer tap — if there’s been no water going through it for some time — or have a sink or a toilet they haven’t used in a while it could meander into their house,” Burroughs said. “If that dries out, odors can come back out of there, and in a smoke test smoke can come out too.”
Utility workers will hang notices 48 hours in advance of the test on the front doors of any residences and business that may be affected, Burroughs said. If the water hasn’t been run in a while, Burroughs suggested doing so when the notice is posted.
“I would suggest people, if they’re worried about the smoke getting into their house, they should run the sinks and flush the toilets a few times to make sure smoke doesn’t come up into the house,” Burroughs said. “If you use the sink or shower regularly, then you don’t have to take any extra precautions. But if you don’t that would be the smart thing to do.”
McKim and Creed will focus mostly on the south end and middle of the island. One basin on the north end will also be tested.
“There are different basins that are being tested all across the island,” Burroughs said. We are doing 15 sewer basins on the island, which is about a third of the basins.”
The vast majority of the testing will be conducted in the East Beach and central island areas, Burroughs said. It will mostly be residential areas.
If someone does find the mist coming from their fixtures, Burroughs said the run water through the fixture. If any other issues result, he said those affected should contact the utility.
“If it gets in someone’s house and it doesn’t have air or a fan it can linger for a while, but outside or if you have a window open it dissipates quickly,” Burroughs said. “If someone does have a problem, they need to notify us.”
For more information, call the JWSC at 912-261-7100.
In addition, the firm will run a dye test on storm drains. In some cases, leaking drainage systems and leaking sewer systems can cross over, dumping stormwater into sewer pipes.
Dropping dye into the storm drains and seeing if it turns up in a sewage pipe is one method to find out it’s occurring, Burroughs said.
McKim and Creek will take roughly 150 days to conduct the testing, after which it will take another 30 to prepare a report of the findings, he explained.
“They are the ones that did the flow monitoring last winter, and that’s how we selected the basins (to smoke test),” Burroughs said. “They put flow monitors in manholes throughout the island and took measurements in rainy and dry weather to see which ones were having the biggest difference.”