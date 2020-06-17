A COVID-19 grace period for Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission customers is set to end on July 6.
Since around the time the outbreak began in March, the utility has put a hold on late fees and service cut-offs in light of economic hardships its customers may be facing.
Most have continued to pay their bills regardless, said executive director Andrew Burroughs, but some may be behind on bills come July 6.
“We’re probably running at 10 percent non-payment (of water and sewer bills), which is higher than usual but not as bad as many other communities,” Burroughs said. “We knew that there were going to be people who lost their jobs, and we didn’t want to make it more difficult on them.”
The utility won’t apply late fees to missed bills during the grace period, he said, but the bill amount still needs to be paid at some point.
For those struggling with monthly bills, the utility offers a payment plan and late fee relief.
Unfortunately, he said most wait until after the fact to ask.
“(New payment plans) tend to coincide with people getting their water cut off,” Burroughs said.
For more information on bill payment options, contact the utility at 912-261-7100.
Little has changed for the utility in light of the outbreak, he added. The JWSC already purchases bulk cleaning supplies due to the nature of some of its work, he said.
Aside from allowances for social distancing and more customers paying their bills online, Burroughs said he doesn’t expect much difference in the long term either.
Among the utility’s top priorities listed for the upcoming fiscal years are keeping rates stable and avoiding an increase, which he said the JWSC has been successful at for the last three years.
This year is no different. Rates will remain the same, customers should only see a difference in their bills if there’s a difference in water usage.
Otherwise, he said the JWSC’s fiscal year 2021 budget — about $33.4 million in total — is nearly identical in composition to the previous year, aside from some streamlining to free up money for infrastructure work.