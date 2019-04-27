The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will host a meeting on Monday for St. Simons Island residents looking for more information on an upcoming sewer system smoke test.
By injecting a colored, neutral mist into the sewer system, contractors hired by the utility will be able to pinpoint holes in the system. Looking for clouds of colored vapor, they’ll be able to smoke out defects in the system.
Project manager Ellis Zettler, an engineering systems analyst for the utility, said the vapor is harmless to people, animals and plants. The mist could make its way into buildings through dry fixtures, however. If a fixture hasn’t been used in a while, he said running water through it for a few minutes should be enough to prevent smoke from finding its way through.
“If people are worried, they can run their showers, faucets, tubs for a while. Not for long, just enough to fill up the trap,” Zettler said.
If residents still find colored vapor in their home, Zettler said they should call a certified plumber to locate the issue. It shouldn’t cause any with traffic either, he said.
“(Drivers) are likely to see some of the testing going on in neighborhood roads, but you won’t see any dead-center Frederica,” Zettler said.Weather permitting, testing is expected to take place during weekdays from May 1-16. Zettler said the contractors will only work half days on Fridays. Utility personnel will provide 48 hours’ notice to residents and business owners in the testing areas.
Utility officials will host a public information meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island, for those interested in learning more.
Contractors will conduct the test in 12 sewer basins from the north end to the Pier Village, covering the Glynn Haven, Sea Palms, Black Banks, Island Club and East Beach neighborhoods, among several others.
Zettler said the areas they’re covering were determined to be the worst on the island for “I and I,” a term referring stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration through holes in the sewer system.
“This is just a broad spectrum. They picked the worst 12 of the basins from the flow monitoring study to do the smoke test. These are the worst basins, the ones that have the most I and I issues,” Zettler said.
Inflow and infiltration into the sewer system is a pervasive problem on St. Simons Island and one which the utility has been preparing to tackle for a while.
It accounts for potentially more than a million gallons of water flowing into the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant daily, pushing the plant closer to its capacity than it should be and reducing sewer capacity on the island overall.
After conducting a study on the impact of inflow and infiltration on the Dunbar Creek plant, engineering firm McKim & Creed reported to the utility commission that a strong rain in December nearly doubled the water flowing into the plant over a three-day period.
Greg Anderson, vice president of the firm, said during a December utility meeting that the study found groundwater infiltration accounted for even larger volumes of water entering the plant.
If all goes well for St. Simons Island, Zettler said the utility may conduct the same test in Brunswick.
“Depending on how it works at getting inflow and infiltration out of the system, we may move it to Brunswick,” Zettler said.
Anyone looking for more information should call JWSC customer service at 912-261-7100.