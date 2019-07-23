The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is expected to consider moving ahead with multiple major projects this week.
On the utility’s finance committee agenda Wednesday is a roughly $2 million project to improve the sewer system in the north mainland area.
The finance committee only makes recommendations to the full utility commission. It doesn’t make final decisions on financial matters.
Much of the project will be covered by the developers of the Bergen Woods and Saddle Brooke residential neighborhoods. The utility entered into an agreement with both developers in which they would pay the tap-in fees for the homes they planned to build in advance to help finance the improvements and would, in turn, be guaranteed enough capacity once the project is complete.
Tap-in fees for both developments would have covered upgrading the system to handle the two neighborhoods, but the utility wanted to look further ahead than that.
At the last meeting of the utility’s facilities committee, Andrew Burroughs, interim executive director, recommended the JWSC throw some more money at the project, upgrading it enough to handle significant future development in the area north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95.
The proposal passed at the facilities committee meeting and will go before the finance committee on Wednesday. On Thursday, the full commission is expected to consider funding the project.
Also on the committee’s agenda is a project to replace old pipes along Altama Avenue in Brunswick.
To impact the road — and traffic — as little as possible, utility staff recommend using cured-in-place pipe, or CIPP. Instead of digging up the old pipe and replacing it with new, CIPP can be run through an existing pipe.
Off the shelf, CIPP looks like a plastic sleeve. Once unrolled inside the pipe to be replaced, it’s inflated with hot water. The hot water causes the plastic to acure, or harden, in place.
The utility’s facilities committee also recommended at its last meeting that the full commission approve the CIPP project. Should the finance committee do the same, it will also go before the full commission on Thursday.
The committee is also scheduled to consider recommending the commission pay for repairs to the roof of one of its buildings at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and sell off old equipment and vehicles as surplus. The facilities committee approved both items at its meeting earlier this month.
At the facilities committee’s next meeting Wednesday, committee members will consider recommending one item: an engineering agreement to go along with the aforementioned both mainland sewer project.
Both meetings are scheduled for Wednesday in the utility’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The finance committee will meet at 1 p.m. while the facilities committee will meet at 3 p.m.
The full commission will consider giving final approval to all five projects at its meeting on Thursday, scheduled for 2 p.m. in the same location.