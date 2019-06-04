With a study to determine possible solutions to address the odor coming from the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant nearing its conclusion, the city of Brunswick is expected to pitch in some Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 5 money to pay the contractor performing the study.
“In mid-April, we entered into an odor control study contract with Stantec, and that would be funded with Brunswick funds,” said Andrew Burroughs, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission interim executive director.
To transfer SPLOST money, however, the city and utility must sign an intergovernmental agreement, which the utility’s facilities committee plans to discuss at its Wednesday meeting.
The committee does not make final decisions, only recommendations to the full utility commission.
“The (agreement) will basically say that we can spend the money for these specific things,” Burroughs said.
During the course of the project, Stantec, the contractor hired to perform the study, looked at nine sewer pump stations that feed into the Academy Creek plant and the plant itself. The contractor’s final report will tell the utility what its options are.
The results from this study will then feed directly into another project to design upgrades for Academy Creek, which would include one or more of the options to reduce the smell.
“That study is due back at the end of the month, and we’ll have that information to provide to whoever is selected for the Academy Creek engineering project,” Burroughs said.
It’s likely at least some of the upgrades included in the engineering plans will have to be cut for cost, but improvements to deal with the plant’s smell won’t be among them, he said.
In other business, the committee is expected to discuss an agreement with the developer of a subdivision in the north mainland area.
“The basin they’re discharging into is considered over-capacity ... It requires us to do (pump station) upgrades so they can tie onto the system,” Burroughs said.
Much like a similar agreement the utility made with two St. Simons Island developers in August 2018, Wade Jurney Homes would enter into an agreement with the JWSC and Dwight Development Group.
Under the agreement, the two developers would pay for sewer system improvements by paying their sewer tap-in fees in advance. Those fees would go towards the upgrades, guaranteeing they get done and that the developers have access to the system.
“Their tap fees will be earmarked for those improvements,” Burroughs said.
In other business, the committee will consider making recommendations on a contract for the aforementioned Academy Creek engineering project and a joint contract with the state Department of Transportation for sewer work during a State Route 27 repaving project, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the JWSC’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.