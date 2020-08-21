The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted Thursday to enter in a cost-sharing agreement with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and purchase generators to power water and sewer facilities in the event of a power outage.
The JWSC will purchase eight generators for $1.36 million, said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
GEMA will reimburse the utility 10 percent of the price. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will contribute 75 percent.
All told, the utility will be on the hook for $202,660, Burroughs said.
“Getting eight generators for around the cost of one is a pretty good deal,” he added.
Most of the money is being funneled through GEMA’s hazard mitigation grant program from the federal level, Burroughs said.
Three generators will be installed at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brunswick. The three will generate enough to power the entire facility.
The other five will go to separate water wells — one at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, one near Goodyear Elementary School, another near Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick and two on St. Simons Island.
Academy Creek, where the greatest electricity load would be needed, will get the three most expensive models, he said. Only two underpowered generators currently serve the plant.
One hundred percent of the county’s water distribution system can run on generators, Burroughs said. Generators also can power the major arterial lines of the sewer system.
The sewer system is configured in a different manner than the water system, he explained. It would not be cost-effective to power the entire system with generators, but the utility has mobile generators it can use to keep the sewage flowing in a pinch.
The new generators will not be online during the current hurricane season but will be installed and operational before the next, Burroughs said.
In other business, the commission voted to award a $281,000 contract for the expansion of the water and sewer systems on Community Road to engineering firm Hussey, Gay, Bell & DeYoung.
In total, 11 firms sought the contract, Burroughs said, evidence of a competitive market looking for this type of work.
Contractors will expand the water system to Key Drive and Key Circle Drive and the sewer system to unserved parts of Key Drive, Key Circle Drive, Shell Drive, Newman Drive, Rose Drive and Community Road
Around 200 to 250 mostly commercial parcels in that area are currently without water and sewer service, which represents a potentially sizable new customer base.