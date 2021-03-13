Water service to homes on the east side of Frederica Road between Wesley Oaks Circle to the south and Stewart drive to the north will be in and out on Tuesday.
Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission work crews will cut off water service at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, said Derrick Simmons, water distribution superintendent, while workers replace isolation valves.
Once the new valves are in place, service will be intermittent as the utility flushes the water lines, he said.
A boil-water advisory may follow. During the effective period of the advisory, residents should boil any water they intend to drink or use for cooking.
The project should be complete the same day, possibly by 4 p.m. or earlier.
Simmons was hesitant to give an exact time frame due to the fact that the pipes serving the area are old. It’s hard to tell what other issues might arise when workers dig up the infrastructure, he said.
Transite pipes can be more fragile than older metal pipes or new PVC varieties, he explained. Once workers dig up the pipe and start on the valve replacement, it may turn out that whole sections of the pipe need to be swapped out for newer material.
Residents should also be ready to take a detour on McIntosh Avenue. The intersection of Wesley Oaks Drive and McLane Street will be closed during the valve replacement.
Simmons noted the project is being done in-house, minimizing the cost. Funding is coming from one of the JWSC’s operating budgets, said Jay Sellers, utility administration director.
For more information on the project, contact the JWSC’s customer service line at 261-7100.