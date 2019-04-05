The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission contracted Jacksonville-based engineering firm Stantec on Thursday to look at ways to reduce the smell coming from Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brunswick.
Stantec will look at nine pump stations that feed into the Academy Creek plan and the plant itself, which commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed said were identified as the main sources of the problem.
Based on its findings, it will offer the utility a number of solutions, their cost and effectiveness, he explained.
“This has been an ongoing problem within our system and once the study is complete that’ll give us the information we’ll need to make the revisions at the pump stations and install the necessary equipment at both the pump stations and the treatment plant to help control odor problems, which does affect our community,” Turnipseed said.
Commissioner Cornell Harvey said it would take roughly 60 days to complete the study, after which the utility will put out a request for proposal to take action based on the study.
“You’re right, it has been an ongoing problem, and this commission has gotten numerous complaints, as well as the city of Brunswick. I’m pretty sure there were some on St. Simons (near the Dunbar Creek treatment plant) as well. I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Harvey said. “... The city of Brunswick is 100 percent behind this.”
The commission approved the $51,499 contract 7-0.
Commissioners also voted to contract Georgia Water and Environment Services to determine the cost of extending water and sewer service to certain key areas of the county.
“Basically it’s to do an engineering study to extend sewer to the areas north and west of (U.S. Highway) 341 and (state) Highway 303 and north of Community Road, and also the Arco community,” Turnipseed said.
The contractor will have 60 days to complete the study, he added.
Commissioners again voted unanimously to approve the contract, worth $17,636.
In other business, the commission voted to enter an agreement with NuRock Acquisitions of Florida LLC for its property at 2307 Gloucester St. The property is appraised at $475,000, according to utility legal counsel Charles Dorminy.
According to the agreement, NuRock offered $500,000 contingent on its receiving $950,000 in tax credits from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the construction of low-income housing.
“If the purchaser obtains the grant, then the property would close before March 31 of 2020,” Dorminy said.
According to John Donaghy, the utility’s finance director, this is the first time the utility has gotten a final monetary offer in the four or five years since the property went on the market.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
The commission also tabled discussion of amendments to its pension plan and heard an update on potential Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 projects from Junkin.
The utility’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 18.