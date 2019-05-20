The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s Human Resources Committee hashed out possible changes to the executive director’s job description and salary Thursday.
Former executive director Jimmy Junkin resigned from the utility earlier this month, and the JWSC plans to start searching for his replacement next week.
Currently, the superintendents of the utility’s five operations divisions report to the deputy director. Commissioner Cornell Harvey suggested possibly changing that.
“I kind of feel that when we hire a new executive director that he may want to design how he’s going to manage, or she’s going to manage them, and wouldn’t want to lock them in,” said Commissioner Donald Elliot.
Especially in emergency response situations, Deputy Director Andrew Burroughs said the current chain of command helps the executive director focus on the big picture and not so much on the nitty-gritty.
“When you talk about emergency response, in the army they talk about ‘span of control.’ You don’t want to have 15 people reporting to you, it’s hard to do that effectively,” Burroughs said.
Harvey said he was looking at more on the administrative end but agreed it would be a good idea to let the new executive director decide.
The committee also discussed whether or not to adjust the pay scale before hiring another executive director. Elliot said he didn’t see the need to, as the pay grade for the executive director has a wide gap between the minimum and maximum salary.
Junkin earned $135,000 a year at the time he resigned.
Elliot recommended starting out advertising the position in Georgia, only looking for candidates nationwide if they hadn’t found a suitable replacement after an upcoming conference in mid-June.
Near the end of the meeting, the committee entered a closed session to discuss personnel matters. Harvey said he wanted to talk about personnel issues involving an individual and hiring practices.
“My question is about the director of administration, (Jay Sellers),” Harvey said.
The committee came out of closed session after around 12 minutes and adjourned the meeting.
The committee also discussed meeting with a consultant about a salary survey and job descriptions, qualifications and salary ranges for the project manager, asset management coordinator and maintenance and training manager positions.
The utility’s next regularly scheduled meeting is on June 6.