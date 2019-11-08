The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted Thursday to hire Andrew Burroughs to fill its executive director role.
Former director Jimmy Junkin tendered his resignation on May 3 of this year. The next week utility commissioners voted to accept his resignation and to hire him on as a consultant in the interim.
Since then, Burroughs, the former deputy director, has served as acting executive director. Commissioners announced in September that he was one of three finalists.
After holding a closed-sessions discussion, commissioners voted 6-0 to hire Burroughs. Commissioner Steven Copeland was absent.
“I would like to thank the commissioners for their support and staff for their hard work in the interim,” Burroughs said after Thursday’s meeting. “I think this shows we are working in the right direction and we will continue to improve the community with water and sewer projects.”
“We’re going to strive hard to make sure our rates are stable and have a good capital improvement plan so we can get out ahead of problems instead of always responding to them.”
Burroughs worked for four years as the water and sewer process assets manager for the city of Tuscaloosa, Ala., before the JWSC hired him in September 2017. Prior to that, he worked for the Alabama Department of Environmental Protection, which he said was equivalent to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
In other business, the utility commission voted to defer awarding a sewer pipe repair contract until after its next facilities committee meeting, which is scheduled on Nov. 20.
Commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed said he wanted to discuss the contract further in committee before the commission signs off on it.
On Wednesday, Burroughs said contractor IPR Southeast was the apparent low bidder on the project at around $600,000.
The project itself involves replacing pipe along Altama Avenue in Brunswick and the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island. Because of the method used, full road closures will likely not be necessary during the court of the project. According to Burroughs, completion is expected around the end of May 2020.
Commissioners also voted to give $25 Walmart gift cards to all 155 JWSC staff members, for a total of $3,875.
According to LaDonna Roberts with the JWSC finance department, the utility gives the gift cards to employees every year as Christmas gifts.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 21.