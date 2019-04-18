The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s finance and human resources committees met Wednesday to talk issues facing the utility.
The HR committee discussed the utility’s pay scale and methods for determining raises, job descriptions and performance appraisals for superintendents, a training process for new hires in technical roles, workers compensation claims involving significant accidents and its health insurance and retirement plans.
Finance committee members voted to send its proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 budget to Glynn County and the city of Brunswick for review and to recommend the full commission approve amendments to the utility’s pension plan and repayments to two customers for leak adjustments.
They tabled discussion of reworked financial policies and heard a financial report for the month of March.
The full utility commission is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. today in the JWSC’s office, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.