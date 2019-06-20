Two committees of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission recommended the utility conduct a smoke test on the city of Brunswick’s sewer system.
The project passed muster at the facilities and finance committees Wednesday and will head to the full commission for a final ruling today.
Contractors with McKim & Creed conducted a similar test on St. Simons Island’s sewer system earlier this year.
Workers injected a colored, vapor-like mist into the sewer system at various manholes and watched where it came out. Anywhere the vapor could get out, stormwater could get into the system.
Stormwater inflow, as it’s called by JWSC personnel, accounts for somewhere around 900,000 to 1 million gallons of sewage flowing into the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant daily, pushing the plant closer to capacity and reducing sewer capacity on the island overall.
That number is an average, said interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. The actual amount of water getting into the sewer system through inflow varies depending on the weather. In May it was much lower than average, but during a heavy rainfall, it can far exceed a million gallons in a day.
They expect to find similar results in the city of Brunswick’s sewer system, which rivals St. Simons Island’s in age.
The smoke test was designed to help the utility find holes in the pipe or cross-connections with drainage systems, two of the common, but hard to identify, causes of stormwater inflow, Burroughs said.
Around 400,000-500,000 gallons a day could, in theory, be attributed to stormwater inflow, so fixing all inflow issues would cut the problem nearly in half.
During the facilities committee meeting, utility commissioner Steve Copeland asked for a report on exactly how much the utility spent on the St. Simons Island test versus how much it’s expected to save based on the results.
Commissioner Tripp Stephens seconded his request, saying it wouldn’t make much sense to put $325,000 into a project unless they expect to save enough money to make it worthwhile.
Of course, it’s not likely the utility will get around to fixing every single flaw in the system, Burroughs said. Sewer workers are already tackling what they can, focusing on fixing the big issues first and those with the greatest return on investment.
The second half of the problem, groundwater infiltration, is a little harder to deal with, Burroughs said. He explained that the JWSC is always replacing old pipes when it can. Installing new pipes will gradually whittle away at the groundwater infiltration issue.
In other business, the facilities committee recommended approval of a major pipe repair project adjacent to the utility’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project, while the finance committee recommended the purchase of a new sludge hauling truck, approval of the utility’s new rate resolution and an update to its financial policy.
Both committees recommended the utility commission approve a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to assist with a U.S. Highway 341 repaving project.
The full commission will consider all these items at its meeting today at 2 p.m. in its office at 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.