The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission decided Thursday to send a letter to Pinova warning the manufacturing company not to send contaminated groundwater from the Terry Creek Superfund site to one of the JWSC’s treatment plants.
Located on U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick, Hercules dumped toxaphene into the creek on the site for years. Pinova now owns the property and is responsible for cleanup.
A federal judge approved the consent decree in November, which lays the ground rules for cleanup on the site.
According to Executive Director Andrew Burroughs, the JWSC talked with Pinova years ago about treating contaminated groundwater from the Terry Creek property, but the utility’s treatment plants would not be able to handle the groundwater unless it went through some kind of pre-treatment, he explained.
During the discussions years ago, the JWSC told Pinova it would have to install new filters or a type of tank in which to pre-treat the water, Burroughs said. Pinova declined to do either, he explained, and there hasn’t been much talk about it since.
Far from an isolated incident, utility commissioner and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said the company has been working hard to find the least expensive way to clean up the mess.
“That just shows that they aren’t willing to work with this community, in my estimation,” Harvey said.
Commissioner Donald Elliot raised the possibility of Pinova dumping contaminated groundwater from the Terry Creek site into its regular sewage.
Doing so could have drastic consequences, Burroughs explained after the meeting. The JWSC uses bacteria to break down solid waste and to help in treatment.
The contaminants in the groundwater at the Terry Creek site would cause the bacteria used in sewage treatment to “freak out,” Burroughs said. The bacteria essentially stop breaking down anything and eventually die, effectively stopping treatment in its tracks.
Aside from the problems caused by shutting down sewage treatment for an indeterminate time, cleaning out the contaminated sewage and introducing new bacteria would also be very costly and time-consuming.
During the commission’s discussion, Elliot said the utility should take action by running more frequent tests on the water coming from Pinova’s plant in Brunswick to ensure it isn’t mixing in any contaminated water.
“I think we need to send Pinova a letter, and the (Environmental Protection Division) and (Department of Natural Resources), that we are going to do more frequent testing of the (sewage) to ensure that they don’t send us anything we don’t want,” Elliot said.
“In your letter, Mr. Director, I would briefly explain to them if they inadvertently or on purpose send us untreated effluent from what they’re doing and explain to them what that will cause so that they’re all on notice. ‘If you screw up and you send this stuff, you’re going to cause Glynn County and the city of Brunswick not to have a sewer system.’ That wording needs to be in there.”
Commissioners considered taking a formal vote on the matter, but Burroughs said a verbal order to increase testing and to send the letter would be sufficient.
In other business, the utility commission discussed the steps for replacing At-large Post 2 utility Commissioner Steve Copeland, who tendered his resignation earlier this week.
According to Chairman Ben Turnipseed, Copeland’s job in Atlanta was causing conflicts with his position on the utility commission. Traveling to JWSC meetings eventually became too much of a burden on Copeland and his wife, Turnipseed explained.
A Glynn County grand jury will select a replacement to serve until Copeland’s term ends on Dec. 31, 2020, said JWSC legal counsel Charles Dorminy.
The Glynn County District Attorney’s Office will begin advertising for the position in January, and applications will be due by mid-February, he said.
A decision will likely be made before March 15.
The commission also voted to send its Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 request to Glynn County for consideration.
The request includes four project lists, each with the same four projects — sewer pipe repairs, transite water line replacement, sewer bypass pumps and water and sewer extensions into unserved areas.
Each list is based on a different funding amount, one assuming the utility gets $32 million in SPLOST revenue, while the others assume $25 million, $20 million and $15 million, respectively.
The commission’s next meeting is set for Dec. 19.