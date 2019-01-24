Members of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission discussed hiring a consultant to evaluate its employee pension policy during a planning retreat on Wednesday.
Commission Chairman Ben Turnipseed wanted the commission to consider hiring a consultant to evaluate its pension plan and suggest alternatives.
The utility currently offers a defined benefit pension plan, but Commissioner Tripp Stephens said the utility should consider switching to a defined-contribution plan.
Under a defined-benefit plan, retirement benefits are determined by formula and employees don’t have to make any contributions into the plan. In a defined-contribution plan, employees contribute to their retirement plan and employers match that contribution with a set percentage.
Employers assume sole responsibility for funding retirement benefits under a defined-benefit plan, and the utility currently only has enough money to fund 50 percent of all current and expected retirement plans.
If the utility wants to adopt a new employee benefit plan with the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, Commissioner Donald Elliot said it will need to have the results of an evaluation by May 1.
Junkin said he would put it out to bid and offer the job to the consultant who can complete evaluation the fastest.
While the commission will need to take a formal vote before even starting an evaluation, Commissioner Tripp Stephens said they need to consider how employees may react to the news.
“They need to know we’re going to take care of them. We’re not out to short them, we’re just out to make the pension sustainable,” Stephens said.
“We’re asking them to contribute to the pension,” Commissioner Cornell Harvey added.
The commission also discussed bringing back committee meetings.
In 2017, the commission formed three committees to offer recommendations on certain items before the commission in an attempt to streamline full commission meetings.
At the retreat, Elliot said the committees really only served to waste more time, and commissioners would often retread ground the committees had already covered in their separate meetings.
As most members of the current utility commission were not on the commission at the time, they liked the idea of bringing them back. In addition, Commissioner Robert Duncan suggested putting items the committees discuss on a consent agenda — a list of items approved as one — unless the commission needs to talk about them further.
In other business, Turnipseed suggested utility staff begin re-evaluating the water and sewer systems to compare them to an evacuation conducted by Four Waters Engineering, released in March 2016.
Four Waters assigned grades to the water systems in each geographical area of the county: the city of Brunswick, St. Simons Island, north mainland and south mainland. The county sewer system was divided into three areas, those served by the Academy Creek, Dunbar Creek and Exit 29 wastewater treatment plants, respectively.
Brunswick’s water system received a C, St. Simons Island a D+ and the north mainland a B while an A- was assigned to the south mainland’s water system.
The Academy Creek basin, by far the largest, earned a C- and Dunbar Creek earned a D. Again, an A- was assigned to the Exit 29 plant, which serves the south mainland.
Turnipseed said a lot of money and resources have gone into the water and sewer systems since 2016 and asked Junkin if utility staff could perform their own evaluation to see how the water and sewer systems stack up.
Other subjects the commission discussed were improving employee efficiency, the next fiscal year’s water and sewer rate structure, electricity usage at sewage treatment plants and auditing the utility’s finances, among other things.
The utility commission is scheduled to hold a regular meeting today at 2 p.m. at 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.