The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission voted Thursday to send its budget out for review, noting that it includes no rate increase.
While the utility’s overall budget is increasing from $32 million in the fiscal year 2018-2019 to $33.3 million in the upcoming fiscal year 2019-2020, Executive Director Jimmy Junkin said the utility will not raise its water and sewer rates this year.
Some budget items are expected to increase, including education, training and travel, equipment parts and supplies and some types of gases and chemicals needed for the sewage treatment process. The amount budgeted for regular wages is expected to increase by around $250,000
On the other hand, some budget categories are shown to decrease over last year, including technical services and computers and software. The utility’s purchased infrastructure repair fund is shown to drop from roughly $2 million to about $1.1 million.
Before the JWSC can approve its budget, however, the city of Brunswick and Glynn County must review it. Utility commissioners voted 7-0 to submit a draft of their budget to the city and county.
In other business, the commission approved $5,751 in leak adjustments.
If what the utility determines to be a legitimate leak causes a customer’s water bill to increase to twice the average bill of the last year and the customer repairs the leak, that customer is eligible for a leak adjustment, Junkin explained.
He said utility staff members must get approval from the commission before awarding adjustments in excess of $2,000. The staff brought a $2,344 adjustment for Raymond Trace and a $3,407 adjustment the Hampton Club on St. Simons Island to the commission Thursday.
During the discussion of leak adjustments, Commissioner Wayne Neal suggested the utility work with the city and county to find a way to compel landlords to fix leaks on their properties.
Commissioner Cornell Harvey said that low-income renters who have leaks often suffer high water bills as a result. Because they also don’t have enough money to fix the leak, they aren’t eligible for an adjustment.
Junkin said he would prefer to discuss the matter with each commissioner independently and in private rather than in an open meeting.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the two adjustments.
Commissioners voted to enter a closed session at the end of the meeting and adjourned upon exiting.
The utility commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 2.