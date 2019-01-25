Federal employees who may not be able to cover their water bills due to the government shutdown can request a grace period from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Executive Director Jimmy Junkin explained the process at the utility commission’s Thursday meeting.
“If we do have furloughed federal employees who have an issue with their finances, who have a problem, what we’ve established is a protocol. Bring your cards, ID badges, in to identify yourselves. We’ll set up an agreement with the employee on a case-by-case basis to get payment (by a date) certain 30 days after the federal government reopens for business in full,” Junkin said.
If approved, the customer will be exempt from late fees and service cutoff until the agreed-upon payment deadline. The grace period won’t apply to all federal employees, however, and those who have a history of late or missed payments may not qualify.
“It’s not a blanket thing, we will look at it on a case-by-case basis. If there’s problems, if historical issues are already existing, we’re not offering the same deal to those individuals,” Junkin said.
Federal employees who want to request an extension on their bill payment deadline should call the JWSC at 912-261-7100 or visit the utility’s office at 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
“They need to let us know what’s going on,” Junkin said.
Engineering Director Todd Kline gave the commission an update on water line replacement projects in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.
The city of Brunswick is planning to resurface roads and overhaul stormwater drainage on L Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to U.S. Highway 17 and around Magnolia Park. Kline said the utility will be partnering with the city on the two projects, replacing water lines now so it doesn’t have to tear up the new pavement later.
In other business, the utility received reimbursement from federal and state emergency management agencies for recovery expenses following Hurricane Matthew.
The utility was eligible for up 75 percent reimbursement on expenses. Earlier in the month, the JWSC received $425,143 of the $629,942 it spent on hurricane recovery.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a land swap with Holy Nativity Episcopal Church on St. Simons Island, an encroachment agreement with the developer of Sea Palms North and renewal of employee health benefits and voted unanimously to authorize members of the utility’s administration and finance branches to sign off on bank transactions.
The utility commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7.