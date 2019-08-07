The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is expected to take a second crack at approving multiple major projects this week.
Among the items on the agenda is an upgrade to the sewer system just north of exit 38 of Interstate 95.
Much of the project will be covered by the developers of the Bergen Woods and Saddle Brooke residential neighborhoods. The utility entered into an agreement with both developers in which they would pay the tap-in fees in advance for the homes they planned to build to help finance the improvements.
In turn, the developers would be guaranteed access to the sewer system and enough capacity to build their developments once the project is complete.
Tap-in fees for both developments would allow for significant enough upgrades to handle the two neighborhoods, but the utility wanted to look further ahead than that.
At the last meeting of the utility’s finance committee, Andrew Burroughs, interim executive director, recommended the JWSC throw some more money at the project, upgrading it enough to handle significant future development in the area.
The commission is also scheduled to consider running new pipe under and along Altama Avenue, paying for repairs to the roof of one of its buildings at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and selling off old equipment and vehicles as surplus.
All business items on Thursday's agenda were also on the commission's last meeting agenda. Fewer than five commissioners attended the last meeting, however, meaning they couldn't take any formal votes due to the lack of a quorum.
Before that, however, the utility’s human resources committee will consider a new emergency pay policy, hear about a salary survey and review the JWSC’s recent safety stand-down day.
Emergency preparedness committee members discussed emergency pay for salaried employees at its meeting last week.
Burroughs told the committee that the JWSC has, in the past, paid its salaried employees a higher rate during states of emergency. It doesn’t have an established policy for doing so, however, and the commission had chosen not to do so during some emergencies.
Unless such a policy is established before the next big emergency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency won’t include it in its reimbursements for emergency expenditures, he said.
“FEMA’s very much about ‘What was your plan going into the event? We’ll reimburse you for what you planned for, not what you figured out after the fact,'” Burroughs said at last week’s committee meeting.
HR committee members will consider whether or not to recommend an emergency pay policy to the full commission at its meeting on Thursday.
The HR committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the JWSC’s office building, 1703 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The full commission is set to meet in the same location at 2 p.m.